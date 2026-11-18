Khartoum, (SUNA) - The Chief Justice on Tuesday issued Circular No. (11/2026), revising the amount of full blood money (Diyah) payable in cases of quasi-intentional and accidental killing to SDG 262,000,000 (two hundred and sixty-two million Sudanese pounds), and the amount of aggravated blood money in cases of intentional killing to SDG 350,000,000 (three hundred and fifty million Sudanese pounds).

The circular stipulates that it shall take effect with respect to insurance companies as of 1 January 2027. The provisions of Circular No. (4/2016) shall remain in force for insurance policies issued before that date and for accidents that occurred before 17 November 2026. The new circular shall, however, take immediate effect in cases where insurance companies are not involved.