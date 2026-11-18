Five Zimbabwean nationals are expected to appear before a South African court on Tuesday for formal bail proceedings after being arrested over allegations that they were attempting to travel to Russia to participate in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

The five men are expected back at the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court in Gauteng, where they will make their applications for release on bail.

The accused, identified as Weight Mudhanyane, Javangwe Munyaradzi, Wesley Sothole, Abel Muchenje and Knowledge Ndunduma, face charges of contravening South Africa's Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act of 1998.

They were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on November 8 following an intelligence-driven operation involving South African law enforcement agencies.

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The five are part of a group of nine Zimbabweans arrested in two separate operations in Johannesburg.

While the five were intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport, the remaining four were arrested at a hotel in Bruma, east of Johannesburg, as they allegedly prepared to travel to participate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) previously indicated that the group intended to use South Africa as a transit country before travelling to the conflict zone.

The five accused were initially expected to proceed with their bail applications on November 10, but the proceedings were postponed to November 17 after the state prosecutor failed to appear in court.

The four other suspects are being dealt with separately at the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court.

The arrests come amid growing concern over the recruitment of African nationals into the Russia-Ukraine war, with reports of individuals being lured by promises of lucrative employment and security training before allegedly finding themselves on the frontline.

In March this year, Zimbabwean authorities disclosed that at least 15 citizens had been killed in the conflict, while efforts were underway to secure the return of dozens of others reportedly trapped in the war.

South Africa's Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act regulates military assistance provided to foreign states and prohibits certain mercenary activities and recruitment arrangements without the required authorisation.

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The accused remain presumed innocent until proven guilty.