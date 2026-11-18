Seoul — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has said it will continue improving the country's tax administration system to attract investment, promote business growth and stimulate economic development while upholding the principles of fairness, equity and transparency.

TRA Commissioner General Yusuph Mwenda made the remarks during discussions with Tanzania's Ambassador to South Korea, Noel Emmanuel Kaganda, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries in taxation, trade and investment.

During the meeting, Ambassador Kaganda commended TRA for its achievements in domestic revenue collection, recognising the authority's efforts to improve tax systems and enhance revenue collection efficiency.

He also emphasised the need to further strengthen economic cooperation between Tanzania and South Korea to unlock more trade and investment opportunities for both countries.

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For his part, Mwenda said TRA was continuing to modernise its systems and services through technology, simplify tax procedures and provide taxpayer education to create a business- and investment-friendly environment.

He said the initiatives were also intended to improve government revenue collection efficiency while ensuring that taxpayers receive quality services and fulfil their obligations in a transparent and equitable environment.

Mwenda further reaffirmed TRA's readiness to strengthen cooperation with South Korea in areas of mutual interest, including the exchange of experience and learning from best practices in tax administration.

According to him, the cooperation would help improve the investment climate, promote trade and increase the private sector's contribution to national economic development.