Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has held discussions with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Article IV Consultation, focusing on revenue administration, tax system efficiency and improving the business and investment environment in the country.

The meeting forms part of the IMF's assessment of Tanzania's economic performance, economic policies and measures being undertaken to strengthen domestic revenue administration.

Speaking during the meeting held in Dar es Salaam, TRA Deputy Commissioner General Mcha Hassan Mcha, who represented the Authority's Commissioner General, Yusuph Juma Mwenda, said the discussions also focused on assessing domestic revenue collection trends and the contribution of taxation to strengthening the national economy.

He said TRA used the consultations to outline ongoing measures to improve tax collection systems, broaden the tax base, enhance taxpayer services and encourage voluntary tax compliance.

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The Authority also presented progress on the implementation of recommendations and directives issued by the Presidential Tax Reform Commission as part of efforts to improve the country's tax system.

Furthermore, the discussions provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange experiences and ideas on best practices in tax administration, the use of technology in tax operations and strategies for increasing domestic revenue.

Cooperation between TRA and the IMF is aimed at supporting the development of robust revenue administration systems, strengthening transparency and accountability, and creating a conducive environment for business and investment in the country.

The Article IV Consultation is a regular IMF process through which the institution assesses the economic conditions of its member countries, the policies being implemented and challenges that could affect their economic stability and well-being.

As part of the process, the IMF engages various government institutions and other stakeholders to gather information and views that inform its assessment of the country's economic situation.

Through the consultations, TRA has reaffirmed its commitment to continued cooperation with domestic and international stakeholders in strengthening tax administration and ensuring revenue collection contributes to the implementation of national development plans.