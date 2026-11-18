Maputo — Over 500 households accuse the government of destroying 510 hectares of agricultural fields and moving forward with the "Infrastructured Land Project" without consulting the local communities of Ngulelene, in Limpompo district, southern province of Gaza.

The government's project is linked to the Housing Fund Program.

According to local sources, cited by the independent paper 'O País", parts of the land are covered by formal Land Use and Exploitation Rights (known as DUATs).

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"They invaded and seized the areas where we grow our crops. They are thieves, while they should be protecting us. On September 9th of last month, an excavator arrived. It destroyed the peanuts and other crops I had in my field, without any prior notice regarding this urban development project they intend to build here in our area of Ngulelene", a source said

"They didn't give us any money, or anything else. So, we won't provide them with the land to work", the same source added.

Reacting to the population's position, the Secretary of State for Gaza province, Jaime Neto, acknowledged shortcomings in the dialogue process and guaranteed the suspension of activities, with the aim of finding a resolution to the conflict.

"As government, we cannot impose our will. We are still in discussions, and we have tasked local authorities with continuing the dialogue. We stand to create many jobs there, provide land with infrastructure for young people, and also attract investment. However, it is difficult to convey this message to a community that has become somewhat frustrated with the procedures", Neto said.