Maputo — About 37 percent of the Mozambican population faces malnutrition, especially in the northern region of the country, according to the Technical Secretariat for Food and Nutrition Security (SETSAN).

Speaking on Monday during the launch of the week marking the World Fisheries Day, which is celebrated on November 21, Judith Mussácula, SETSAN head, said that malnutrition is more incisive in the northern region of the country.

Citing the latest data from the 2022-2023 Demographic and Health Survey (DHS), Mussácula noted that the findings reveal a particularly concerning situation in the country's central and northern regions.

While the southern part of the country shows a chronic malnutrition prevalence of approximately 11 percent below the 20 percent threshold recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), several provinces in the central and northern regions record figures exceeding 30 percent.

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"We have the case of Nampula, which is at approximately 47 percent. Then there are Zambézia, Cabo Delgado, and Niassa. The impacts of malnutrition extend beyond the realm of health and directly affect children's development", she said.

"When we talk about 40 percent or more, it means that for every 100 children, 40 or more may struggle to learn to read and write", she added.

According to Mussácula, ensuring food and nutrition security requires a multisectoral approach, involving areas such as agriculture, health, education, social protection, disaster management, and statistical planning.

"Discussing food and nutritional security should not be a matter isolated to a single ministry, a single sector, or a single province," she stated.

Mussácula also expressed concern regarding the low consumption of animal protein in the country, despite its national productive potential. "We consume very little meat and very little fish, even though we possess vast areas for production", she said.