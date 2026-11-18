Maputo — Venâncio Mondlane, former presidential candidate and leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), believes that media outlets should have adopted legal measures to defend their rights after the country's Supreme Court has limited the number of media companies authorized to cover his trial, which started this Tuesday.

"It was the national press's obligation to take concerted action to assert its own rights. The responsibility for the lack of a legal challenge should not be attributed to the court, but to the journalists themselves", Mondlane said, minutes after arriving at Supreme Court premises in Maputo.

Upon his arrival, Mondlane had a vehicle surrounded by journalists from both domestic and international media outlets, all eager to capture his statements, marking the first day of his trial.

Mondlane added that media outlets should not limit themselves to producing reports and opinion pieces, but should instead "adopt measures with legal standing to defend their rights."

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The Supreme Court spokesperson, Pedro Nhatitima, had announced the availability of only 45 special seats for media companies, adding that "other national media outlets will have to compete for four rotating spots by registering via an electronic platform." However, Nhatitima did not reveal the criteria for the appointment of companies in question, most of which are state-owned.

Mozambique's Network of Human Rights Defenders (RMDDH) also condemned restrictions on press coverage of Mondlane's trial and advocated "for equal access for media outlets."

"The Supreme Court should review its criteria regarding the allocation of seats, ensuring equal access for the coverage of the trial. It should also provide transparent criteria for the accreditation and selection of journalists, and consider moving the trial to a larger venue to accommodate media coverage. Furthermore, the Court should adopt additional measures to guarantee public access to information about the progress of the trial. Security measures must respect the principles of legality and proportionality", reads the RMDDH statement.

Mondlane is accused of five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations. The mass demonstration he called to protest against the alleged fraudulent results of the general elections held in October 2024 started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

He is accused of having committed the following crimes: public apology for a crime; incitement to collective disobedience; public instigation to crime; instigation and incitement to terrorism.