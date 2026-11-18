CCMA rules Sanele Dlamini's dismissal was fair

Former acting chief operating officer of the National Lotteries Commission Sanele Dlamini has failed in his latest bid to get his job back.

Dlamini was dismissed in 2024. He approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration to challenge his dismissal.

Commissioner Hilda Grobler ruled that his dismissal was procedurally and substantively fair.

The former National Lotteries Commission (NLC) acting chief operating officer, who was fired after being implicated in lottery grant corruption, has failed in his second bid to get his job back.

Sanele Dlamini was one of a group of NLC officials implicated in dodgy lottery grants who were dismissed in 2024 following disciplinary hearings.

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He appealed against his dismissal but failed.

In June 2025, the Special Tribunal granted an urgent interdict in favour of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) freezing Dlamini's pension.

In July this year, the tribunal ordered that he and others implicated must repay R6-million the NLC had given for the construction of a sports complex in Soweto that was never built.

In the meantime, Dlamini approached the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) challenging his dismissal.

The case was argued over 17 days between May 2025 and October this year.

In a lengthy ruling handed down in early November, Commissioner Hilda Grobler rejected his pleas of innocence, ruling that his dismissal was procedurally and substantively fair.

Read the ruling here

Dlamini was suspended in December 2023, facing six charges. He was found guilty on four and dismissed in September 2024. His appeal was dismissed in March 2025.

The charges on which he was found guilty related to his approving questionable grant payments, providing dishonest recommendations, and dereliction of duty, mainly concerning grant funding processes.

The charges related specifically to two projects: Phumelela Educational Training Projects, which received grant funding of almost R9.6-million between 2014 and 2018, and the Soweto sports complex of the Motheo Sports and Entertainment Foundation, which initially received R3-million and then a further R3-million, signed off by Dlamini even though nothing had happened on site.

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He was also found guilty of failing to provide information requested by the Auditor-General.

Dlamini has consistently denied wrongdoing.

In her ruling, Grobler found the NLC's two witnesses, investigators from its internal audit unit and the SIU who first looked into the awards as reasoned and persuasive witnesses.

She described Dlamini's versions as being "improbable", at times bordering on the "absurd".

"The applicant [Dlamini] was a poor witness," Grobler said, noting that he had not answered direct questions while under cross-examination, that he had "embroidered" on his answers and given contradictory evidence, and that his own witnesses had contradicted him.

"There is a clear pattern in the applicant's responses which were designed to exonerate him by shifting the blame or the responsibility or the steps that were taken to others," Grobler said. "This was designed to create the impression that he had done nothing wrong and that he had to shoulder the consequences of the conduct of others."

She said that on a balance of probabilities he was guilty of the four charges and dismissal was appropriate.

On the issue of procedural fairness, Dlamini claimed that he had been treated unfairly because the disciplinary and appeal hearings had been dealt with on the papers.

Grobler said Dlamini, who was medically unfit to attend his disciplinary hearing, had been legally represented at all times. She said he had been given a full and fair opportunity to state his case.