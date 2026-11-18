press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will request that Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi appear before the Portfolio Committee on Health to account for the awarding of a R35 million National Health Insurance (NHI) marketing contract to a company that was reportedly in liquidation at the time.

The Department must also account for the R146 million contract awarded for NHI, health and wellness marketing, and explain why such substantial amounts were spent on advertising while critical healthcare programmes remain underfunded.

This follows revelations that the Department of Health (DoH) awarded two contracts worth a combined R182 million for NHI, health and wellness marketing, despite serious questions about the financial standing, capacity and suitability of the companies involved.

Money intended to deliver medical treatment and support essential healthcare programmes was instead channelled into marketing and advertising the NHI. These funds could have been used to strengthen services that millions of South Africans rely on, including HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis (TB) treatment, child nutrition and the development of the NHI payment system for medical professionals.

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At a time when patients face medicine shortages, overstretched hospitals and struggling public healthcare facilities, the Department must explain why R182 million was allocated to marketing rather than directly supporting healthcare delivery.

Every rand spent on advertising is a rand that cannot be spent on treating patients, supporting frontline healthcare workers or improving access to essential medical services.

The contracts were awarded during the tenure of former Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, approximately a month before Motsoaledi returned to the position. While the current Minister did not oversee the original awards, he is now responsible for ensuring that the Department accounts for what happened and that those responsible face consequences.

Serious questions remain about how the Department conducted its due diligence when awarding these contracts, particularly how a multimillion-rand contract could be awarded to a company reportedly in liquidation and facing severe financial difficulties.

This is an indictment of the Department's financial management, procurement processes and priorities. South Africans need a healthcare system that puts patients first, not one that spends hundreds of millions of rands promoting a policy while essential healthcare services are under pressure.

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The DA will call on Minister Motsoaledi to account before Parliament for the expenditure, explain what due diligence was conducted and identify who authorised the contracts. We will also demand that those responsible for any wrongdoing are held accountable and that funds intended for healthcare delivery are protected.