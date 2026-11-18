Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie has received letters of credence of 16 newly appointed ambassadors to Ethiopia during an official diplomatic ceremony held at the National Palace today.

The ambassadors are from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Ireland, India, Austria, Norway, Finland, Malta, Chad, Republic of Korea, Italy, Barbados, Luxembourg, and Grenada.

Following the formal presentation of credentials, President Taye welcomed the diplomats and wished them success in their missions, reaffirming Ethiopia's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and strategic partnerships across various sectors with their respective nations.

Speaking after the ceremony, several ambassadors highlighted their priorities for deepening ties with Ethiopia.

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United Arab Emirates Ambassador Abdallah Hassan Ubaid Hassan Al Shamsi expressed delight at his appointment, describing Ethiopia as a strategic partner of UAE with a bright future for bilateral relations.

Similarly, Indian Ambassador Devesh Uttam characterized Ethiopia as a reliable partner and pledged to build upon the two nations' already strong ties across multiple areas of cooperation.

Cyprus's Ambassador, Savvas Vladimirou, the first Ambassador of Cyprus to Ethiopia, noted that investment will be a primary focus of his tenure alongside culture and trade.

Ireland's Ambassador, Ciaran Madden, who noted that the Irish mission in Addis Ababa is Ireland's largest embassy, praised Ethiopia's rapid growth and stated that initiatives to strengthen cultural ties will take place soon.

Ambassador of Czech Republic, Jan Rouček, said he will prioritize the completion of ongoing projects initiated by the Czech government.

Austria's Ambassador Peter Elsner-Mackay pointed to Ethiopia's remarkable growth, stating that he will focus on enhancing economic cooperation and strengthening Austrian-backed projects.

Norwegian Ambassador Yngvild Berggrav, Finnish Ambassador Erik Ingmar Lundberg, and Maltese Ambassador Bernard Hamilton also expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and affirmed their commitment to advancing long-standing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.