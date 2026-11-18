Addis Abeba — The most consequential victories Al-Shabaab has secured in recent years have not necessarily occurred on the battlefield. Some have emerged from political chambers, constitutional disputes, neglected rural communities, and the growing frustration of populations that once stood at the forefront of Somalia's fight against extremism.

For more than a decade, Somalia's government and international partners have measured progress largely through military indicators: towns recaptured, militants killed, troops trained, and weapons delivered. Yet the country's deteriorating security environment exposes a fundamental weakness in this approach. Despite substantial international investment and repeated military offensives, Al-Shabaab remains resilient because Somalia's crisis is no longer exclusively military. It is increasingly political, institutional, and deeply connected to the legitimacy of the state.

Across Hiiraan, Lower Shabelle, Puntland, Jubaland, and South West State, disputes over constitutional authority, political representation, federal autonomy, and control of security institutions are increasingly shaping the direction of the conflict. Mogadishu's pursuit of stronger executive authority and centralized state-building has generated growing resistance among regional administrations and political constituencies that view these efforts as an erosion of Somalia's federal compact.

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The crisis has now reached a critical juncture. On 5 November 2026, Somalia's Supreme Court reportedly ruled that the president's original four-year mandate had expired and ordered a new electoral process within 90 days, challenging the constitutional amendments used to extend the mandates of federal institutions. The ruling, reported by Somalia Today and Garowe Online, adds another dimension to an already profound constitutional crisis.

At the same time, Somalia faces intensifying Al-Shabaab operations, persistent ISIS-Somalia activity in the northeast, worsening humanitarian conditions, deteriorating federal-state relations, and uncertainty over the future of international security support.

The result is a dangerous contradiction: Somalia's federal institutions are attempting to consolidate political authority at precisely the moment when defeating the insurgency requires broader national cohesion, regional cooperation, and public confidence.

Lessons of Maxaas: When communities lose faith in the state

The reported agreement between Hawadle elders and Al-Shabaab representatives in Maxaas, announced on 3 October, should be understood within the broader deterioration of relations between frontline communities and the federal government.

The Hawadle were among the principal forces behind the Macawisley uprising that emerged in Hiiraan in 2022. Their mobilization, alongside other community fighters and federal forces, helped drive Al-Shabaab from territories it had controlled for years. The uprising demonstrated that local resistance, when supported by a functioning national security strategy, could significantly alter the balance of power against the insurgency.

However, the subsequent experience exposed the limitations of a military campaign that was not matched by sustained political and institutional investment.

In several liberated areas, permanent civilian administrations remained weak, security arrangements proved temporary, and communities struggled to obtain reliable protection, public services, and economic support. The government mobilized local fighters when it needed them but failed to establish a sufficiently durable framework for their integration, protection, and long-term political participation.

The struggle against Al-Shabaab is ultimately a competition over governance, legitimacy, and public trust."

The reported Maxaas agreement must be treated cautiously. The Field's investigation found that Al-Shabaab announced the arrangement, but no Hawadle signatory had been publicly identified, and the agreement's representativeness remained unconfirmed. It would therefore be inaccurate to describe it as a collective decision by the entire Hawadle community.

Nevertheless, the announcement is politically significant. It raises questions about the durability of the government's relationship with communities that previously sacrificed heavily in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

Communities do not necessarily accommodate insurgents because they embrace their ideology. They may do so when they become exhausted by conflict, distrustful of government commitments, or uncertain whether the state can protect them.

The distinction matters. A community's loss of confidence in the government is not automatically an endorsement of Al-Shabaab. But it can create precisely the political and security conditions that allow the insurgency to regain influence.

When military success becomes strategic failure

Somalia's Macawisley experience illustrates a fundamental principle of counterinsurgency: territorial liberation is not equivalent to political consolidation.

Military operations can remove insurgents from strategic locations, but lasting security depends on what follows. Functioning local administrations, credible policing, reliable logistics, judicial institutions, public services, and economic opportunities are essential to preventing insurgents from returning.

The International Crisis Group's analysis of Somalia's stalled counteroffensive highlights how the government's military momentum weakened as the campaign became increasingly difficult to sustain. The failure to consolidate territorial gains, combined with overstretched forces and weaknesses in the community mobilization model, undermined the original momentum.

Al-Shabaab has repeatedly exploited these institutional gaps through intimidation, taxation, coercion, recruitment, and parallel systems of administration.

This is why the government cannot evaluate its counterinsurgency strategy exclusively through the number of operations conducted or towns temporarily recovered. The real measure of success is whether liberated communities remain secure and develop confidence in the institutions that replace insurgent control.

Puntland and Jubaland: The federation under strain

The deteriorating relationship between Mogadishu and Puntland represents one of the most consequential challenges to Somalia's federal political order.

Disagreements over constitutional amendments, electoral arrangements, and the distribution of federal authority have developed into a wider confrontation over the nature of the Somali state. Puntland's withdrawal from federal political processes and its increasingly independent security posture reflect the depth of this disagreement.

The Bertelsmann Transformation Index 2026 Somalia's report identifies constitutional disputes, political fragmentation, and unresolved questions of power-sharing as major obstacles to national cohesion. It also describes the deterioration of relations between the federal government and regional administrations, including Puntland and Jubaland.

The consequences extend beyond constitutional politics. Puntland remains an important security actor in the fight against ISIS-Somalia, particularly in the northeastern regions. In July 2026, ACLED documented seven armed clashes between forces loyal to the federal government and the Puntland administration between June and July. The confrontation included the interception of a Puntland Security Force convoy, the arrest of 53 personnel, and the seizure of eight military vehicles.

Such incidents illustrate how internal political and security disputes can divert attention and resources from counterterrorism operations.

Jubaland has experienced a similar deterioration in relations with Mogadishu. In December 2024, federal forces deployed to Ras Kamboni despite opposition from Jubaland authorities, and clashes followed. Further fighting between federal and Jubaland forces occurred in Baardheere in February 2025, according to the UN Secretary-General's report on Somalia.

The wider political significance is clear: when federal and regional authorities no longer trust one another, intelligence-sharing, operational coordination, and cooperation against common security threats become more difficult.

A federal state cannot sustain a unified national security strategy when major components of the federation question the legitimacy of the political process.

South West State: When political dispute becomes security crisis

The confrontation in South West State provides perhaps the clearest illustration of the relationship between political centralization and security fragmentation.

The federal government's intervention in the region's political transition, culminating in the removal of former president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen and the installation of a new administration in June 2026, generated armed resistance among forces loyal to the former regional leadership.

The resulting confrontation has increasingly transformed a political dispute into a struggle over territorial control.

According to ACLED's September analysis, at least 78 armed engagements between opposition factions and federally supported forces occurred in the Bay region between February and August 2026. More than 75 Al-Shabaab attacks were also recorded in the region between 11 June and 28 August.

The situation deteriorated further in October. ACLED reported that opposition forces captured Buur Hakaba on 15 October, reportedly taking more than 200 soldiers prisoner. The report also documented an ambush by Biyomaal militia in Marka on 17 October against Somali National Army forces and South West officials.

These developments expose the strategic costs of attempting to consolidate political authority through coercive security deployments rather than negotiated political arrangements.

The federal government and its supporters have accused opposition forces of links with Al-Shabaab, allegations rejected by opposition representatives. Such claims require independent evidence. Regardless, the broader security consequences are already evident: federal forces are being drawn into an expanding internal confrontation while Al-Shabaab continues to exploit instability across the same region.

This is not simply a dispute over regional leadership. It is a national security problem.

Somalia's multi-front security challenge

Al-Shabaab remains Somalia's principal insurgent threat, but it is not the country's only extremist challenge. ISIS-Somalia continues to operate in Puntland, requiring regional forces to maintain pressure on a separate militant network.

Somalia's security institutions already face substantial constraints, including logistical weaknesses, uneven force integration, command-and-control problems, and difficulties maintaining troops in recovered territories.

Somalia risks continuing to win battles while losing the political foundations necessary to win the war."

The strategic challenge is therefore not merely to defeat individual militant organizations. It is to establish a coherent national security architecture capable of addressing multiple threats without becoming entangled in political competition.

That requires cooperation between the federal government, regional administrations, intelligence services, local communities, and international partners. Political fragmentation undermines precisely the coordination that such a system requires.

Arms Debate: Question of institutions

The lifting of Somalia's general arms embargo through UN Security Council Resolution 2714 in December 2023 was intended to strengthen the country's capacity to rebuild its security institutions and confront Al-Shabaab.

However, greater access to military equipment does not automatically produce greater security.

The central issue is whether Somali institutions can adequately register, monitor, distribute, and secure weapons and ammunition. The UN Panel of Experts' 2025 report documented how Al-Shabaab obtained weapons through battlefield captures and black-market purchases. During operations in Middle Shabelle, the group seized significant quantities of weapons and equipment from Somali National Army stockpiles after government units withdrew or redeployed.

This is a serious institutional warning. Every captured weapons depot or overrun military position risks strengthening the very insurgency that international military assistance is intended to weaken.

The debate over arms supplies must therefore move beyond quantities delivered. It must address accountability, stockpile management, transparent command structures, and the political neutrality of national security institutions.

Without these safeguards, military assistance risks reinforcing existing institutional weaknesses rather than overcoming them.

Hunger, humanitarian crisis, and Al-Shabaab's shadow governance

Somalia's security crisis is inseparable from its humanitarian emergency.

The September 2026 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification assessment estimated that approximately 5.1 million people faced acute food insecurity at Crisis level or worse between July and September. That number is projected to rise to 5.4 million between October and December, including approximately 1.5 million people facing Emergency-level conditions.

The assessment also identified nearly 26,000 displaced people in Baidoa who could face Catastrophe-level food insecurity, with a risk of famine under a plausible worst-case scenario. Separately, the IPC estimated that 1.92 million children aged 6-59 months would suffer or be at risk of acute malnutrition over the July 2026-June 2027 period.

These figures are not merely humanitarian indicators. They reveal the relationship between insecurity, displacement, economic vulnerability, and the limited reach of state institutions.

Where public services are absent and communities struggle to access protection, justice, and basic necessities, alternative power structures can gain influence.

Al-Shabaab has long exploited these conditions through coercive taxation, parallel courts, intimidation, and systems of shadow governance. Its resilience is therefore not simply a product of military capability. It also reflects the state's failure to establish a consistently trusted presence across contested territories.

"The struggle against Al-Shabaab is ultimately a competition over governance, legitimacy, and public trust."

Uncertain future of AUSSOM

Somalia's internal political divisions are unfolding alongside growing uncertainty over international security support.

The transition from ATMIS to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) was intended to move the country toward greater ownership of its security responsibilities. Yet the mission continues to face serious funding and logistical challenges.

In September 2026, Reuters reported that Washington had agreed to an additional 12-month period for winding down UN logistical support for African Union peacekeepers, while the future financing of that support remained uncertain.

The situation has become more immediate. On 3 November, the Associated Press reported that Uganda had begun withdrawing troops deployed under a bilateral agreement, with all Ugandan forces, including those serving under the African Union mission, expected to leave by the end of 2027. A further AP report on 4 November described plans for AUSSOM to assume responsibility for four positions near Mogadishu during November rotations, while questions remained about the security of other positions.

The implications are substantial. Somalia has depended on international military and logistical assistance for nearly two decades. As that support comes under pressure, the country must demonstrate that its own institutions possess the political cohesion, administrative capacity, and operational coordination required to assume greater responsibility.

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A security transition cannot succeed if the political foundations of the state remain contested.

Conclusion: Beyond strategic centralization

The central lesson of Somalia's current trajectory is not that a strong national government is undesirable. Effective national institutions are indispensable to state-building, territorial security, and long-term stability.

The problem is the assumption that political centralization can substitute for political consensus.

Across Hiiraan, Lower Shabelle, Puntland, Jubaland, and South West State, different actors are expressing variations of the same concern: that questions of representation, autonomy, constitutional legitimacy, and political inclusion are being subordinated to the pursuit of central authority.

This dynamic risks creating a self-reinforcing cycle. The federal government interprets regional resistance as a threat to national unity and responds by asserting greater control. Regional actors interpret those measures as evidence that their constitutional position is being undermined and respond by strengthening their own political and security structures. The resulting confrontation weakens cooperation and creates opportunities for Al-Shabaab and other armed groups.

Somalia cannot resolve this dilemma through military operations alone. Nor can international assistance compensate indefinitely for the absence of a credible political settlement.

The country needs a negotiated federal compact that clarifies constitutional responsibilities, establishes predictable mechanisms for power-sharing, restores confidence between Mogadishu and regional administrations, and protects the operational independence of national security institutions from partisan political competition.

The Somali National Army must function as a national institution, not as an instrument in disputes over regional political authority. Local communities that helped liberate territory must receive meaningful political representation, sustainable security arrangements, and functioning civilian administrations. International partners must also ensure that their military assistance strengthens accountable national institutions rather than deepening internal political divisions.

At the national level, the opposition front--including former presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and former prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire--has challenged the legality of the administration's actions, culminating in the historic November 2026 Supreme Court ruling declaring the unconstitutional term extensions null and void. Rather than engaging in genuine political dialogue with the opposition and federal member states, the central government's efforts to muzzle the judiciary have driven an even deeper wedge between Mogadishu and the regions.

As regional administrations pull back their cooperation, the federal government is left increasingly isolated. A national counterinsurgency campaign cannot succeed when the central authority is at war not only with Al-Shabaab but also with the vital federal member states and political stakeholders whose cooperation is indispensable to the survival of the Somali state.

Ultimately, Somalia's success should not be measured only by the number of towns temporarily recaptured from Al-Shabaab, the volume of weapons imported, or the scale of foreign-supported military operations.

It should be measured by whether citizens across the country believe that the federal system offers a more secure, inclusive, and legitimate future than the alternatives.

Until that confidence is restored, Somalia risks continuing to win battles while losing the political foundations necessary to win the war. And that is the strategic danger beyond the battlefield. AS

Editor's Note: Adam Daud Ahmed is a Horn of Africa political and security analyst specializing in democracy and counterterrorism. He can be reached at keysar28@gmail.com