Addis Abeba — Salsay Weyane Tigray, an opposition political group, has warned of worsening hunger and displacement in Lailay Tselemti Woreda, Northwestern Tigray, saying severe famine has forced residents to abandon their homes and migrate in search of survival, as the region faces mounting humanitarian pressures from drought, extreme weather and renewed conflict.

In a statement issued from Mekelle, the group said residents across the woreda were leaving their communities amid deteriorating conditions, particularly in areas it described as being under the control of "invaders."

"The suffering of the people still finds no resolution," the party said, adding that people forced to migrate after losing what it described as their protectors were facing increasingly difficult circumstances.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over Tigray's deteriorating food security situation. The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), in its October 2026 to May 2027 outlook, warned that severe kiremt rainfall deficits, crop losses and conflict-related market disruptions could push parts of Tigray, Amhara and Afar into Emergency (IPC Phase 4) food insecurity in early 2027. The worst-affected areas of Tigray are projected to face Emergency conditions from February 2027, with households expected to experience significant food consumption gaps and rising malnutrition.

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The assessment follows widespread reports of crop failures and climate-related damage across Tigray. Regional authorities reported that rain-fed crops planted across 26,722.5 hectares in 10 kebeles of Raya Azebo Woreda in Southern Tigray failed because of insufficient rainfall.

The region has also experienced destructive weather associated with the ongoing El Niño phenomenon. In July 2026, an El Niño-linked hailstorm in Central Tigray killed a child, displaced more than 10,000 people and damaged over 1,000 hectares of farmland following a prolonged dry spell, Addis Standard reported.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing over the prospect of further drought as a potentially record-strength 2026-2027 Super El Niño develops. A WaterAid analysis reported by Addis Standard warned of contrasting weather risks across Ethiopia, including worsening dryness in northern and central parts of the country and increased flooding risks in the south.

The humanitarian situation was already critical before fighting resumed in September 2026. A November 13 assessment by Refugees International, based on surveys of 452 households in Tigray conducted in August and September, found widespread food insecurity, acute child malnutrition and severe constraints on healthcare services. Six in ten internally displaced households surveyed said someone had gone to bed hungry in the preceding month, while 23% of children screened in displacement sites showed signs of acute malnutrition.

The assessment also documented severe fuel shortages, unpaid health workers and disruptions to essential medical services that the region was long subjected to before the renewed conflict. It warned that renewed fighting, restricted humanitarian access and El Niño-related weather pressures could further deteriorate conditions.

The findings were highlighted as evidence that families were already going hungry before the latest fighting resumed, underscoring the vulnerability of communities now facing additional displacement and livelihood disruptions.

Against this backdrop, Salsay Weyane Tigray called on responsible authorities and relevant bodies to coordinate efforts to save lives, urging the wider population to raise its voice for children affected by hunger and displacement.

Beyond the humanitarian warning, the group expressed concern over deepening political divisions and retaliatory rhetoric within Tigray, arguing that political power should serve the public interest rather than personal or factional interests.

"Political power should be a science and wisdom that lifts your people from suffering and darkness into a spacious and complete light," the statement said. However, when political authority becomes a means of securing personal and group interests, it perpetuates suffering and undermines prospects for peace, it added.

Referring to developments since January 2024, the group said political divisions, hostility and military fragmentation had intensified. It also criticized what it described as a growing culture of revenge, accusing some supporters of such thinking of celebrating the deaths of Tigrayan children and boasting about retaliation.

"Salsay Weyane Tigray, which views the death of each and every Tigrayan child as the death of Tigray itself," the statement said, warning against actions that could serve the interests of the Prosperity Party-led federal government and Eritrea's ruling People's Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ), or further endanger civilians.

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The group argued that individuals accused of crimes should be held accountable through judicial institutions rather than unilateral acts of retaliation.

"Criminals must be held accountable by justice," it said, calling for sustained cooperation to enable communities to live in peace and rebuild confidence in judicial institutions. It also demanded an immediate halt to unilateral actions motivated by revenge.

Rejecting a victor-and-vanquished approach to resolving the region's political crisis, Salsay Weyane Tigray argued that neither Tigray, with its historical and cultural cohesion, nor other societies could overcome complex political, economic and social crises through dialogue framed around winners and losers.

The group reiterated that the way forward for Tigray lay in inclusive national dialogue and comprehensive political evaluation, urging all sides to approach the region's challenges with sobriety and prioritize the welfare of civilians.