Addis Abeba — Leaders of the Alliance for Survival and the Amhara Fano National Movement (AFNM) have urged the United Nations to facilitate an inclusive political dialogue in Ethiopia, telling the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa that a credible peace process must address what they described as existential threats facing the Amhara population and the demands of Ethiopia's wider communities.

The appeal was made during a phone conversation with Guang Cong on November 14, Addis Standard confirmed.

According to a document obtained by Addis Standard, the two leaders submitted their remarks in writing following the conversation. Guang Cong briefed them on the UN's humanitarian assistance priorities and said he looked forward to returning for further engagements.

During the engagement, Zemene Kassie, chairman of AFNM and the Alliance for Survival, and Asres Mare, AFNM's head of public relations and executive member, presented their alliance's position on Ethiopia's ongoing conflicts and called for a UN-supported political process.

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Zemene called on the UN to facilitate a dialogue that includes representatives of Ethiopia's different communities, emphasizing the role of the Alliance for Survival in pursuing a political resolution.

"Ensure that the United Nations plays a constructive role in facilitating a credible peace process that includes the true representatives of all Ethiopian community and fundamentally addresses their demands for survival, justice, and equality and democracy," he told the envoy.

He said AFNM and the Alliance for Survival remained committed both to defending the survival of their people and to engaging in a political process capable of bringing lasting peace.

Asres, speaking on behalf of AFNM and the Alliance for Survival, said the engagement provided an opportunity to convey what the movement considers the root causes of Ethiopia's ongoing conflict and the aspirations of the Amhara and Ethiopian people to the international community.

He described AFNM as a consolidated political and military movement that had brought previously dispersed Fano forces under a unified command, constitution and collective leadership. He characterized Fano as a grassroots self-defense force and said the movement was committed to defending the rights of the Amhara population while upholding international humanitarian norms.

"The Amhara people did not take up arms by choice, but out of an unavoidable necessity for survival," Asres said, alleging that the population had faced systematic identity-based attacks, massacres and mass displacement across different parts of Ethiopia.

He accused the federal government of launching a military campaign in the Amhara region to dismantle regional security structures and forcibly disarm the population, describing Fano's armed struggle as "strictly a fight for survival."

The two leaders called on the UN to press the Ethiopian government to halt airstrikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling affecting civilians and public infrastructure in the Amhara region. They also urged the establishment of a UN-led independent investigation into alleged war crimes and human rights violations, alongside guarantees for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access to conflict-affected communities.

On the humanitarian situation, Asres accused federal forces of using drones and heavy artillery against civilians, schools, hospitals and religious institutions. He said the conflict had displaced millions and severely disrupted healthcare, education and agricultural activities in Amhara, Tigray and Oromia.

He also claimed that AFNM forces were maintaining law and order and civilian safety in territories under their control while facilitating humanitarian organizations' access to people in need. These claims, like the allegations of attacks and abuses, were presented in the leaders' remarks and have not been independently verified.

The conversation comes amid renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia and heightened tensions across the Horn of Africa. On November 11, Guang Cong met with Getachew Reda, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's adviser on East Africa affairs, in Addis Abeba.

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Following that meeting, Getachew said he had outlined Ethiopia's allegations that Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki and Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan were equipping, arming and coordinating armed groups operating inside Ethiopia, including through repeated drone attacks. The allegations have not been independently verified, and the two governments have disputed Ethiopia's accusations.

The discussions also covered the conflicts in Sudan and Somalia and prospects for de-escalation. The diplomatic engagement followed Ethiopia's October 1 decision to close its embassy in Eritrea and expel 10 Eritrean diplomats, prompting Asmara to sever diplomatic relations. The rupture unfolded amid renewed fighting in Tigray and reciprocal accusations between the two countries over support for armed groups.

Guang Cong was appointed Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa by UN Secretary-General António Guterres in July 2025, with a mandate focused on supporting peace, security and stability across the region.