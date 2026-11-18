The Shimelba refugee camp in the Tigray region of Ethiopia (file).

Addis Abeba — A coalition of Horn of Africa diaspora communities staged a protest outside the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on Monday, November 16, calling on the United States and the international community to intervene over ongoing conflicts in Ethiopia and mounting regional tensions.

The demonstrators, representing Ethiopian communities including Afar, Amhara, Benishangul-Gumuz, Oromo, Tigrayan and Somali groups, were joined by Somali, Eritrean, Sudanese and other Horn of Africa diaspora organizations.

Gathering outside the State Department headquarters at 2201 C Street NW, participants carried flags and placards and chanted slogans including "Stop Genocide in Ethiopia," "Stop Destabilizing the Horn of Africa" and "Peoples of the Horn Unite for Peace."

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The protesters accused the Ethiopian government under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of pursuing military campaigns that have inflicted widespread civilian suffering and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, independent investigations into alleged atrocities and accountability for those responsible.

They also raised concerns over the United Arab Emirates' alleged military involvement in conflicts in Ethiopia and Sudan, and warned against developments that could undermine the sovereignty of countries in the region and fuel a wider confrontation, particularly amid escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The demonstration comes against the backdrop of renewed fighting in several parts of Ethiopia including Amhara, Afar, Benishangul-Gumuz, Oromia and Tigray regions, and growing international concern over the risk of a broader regional conflict involving Ethiopia and Eritrea.

It also follows a November 10 letter to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio by five Democratic senators urging Washington to intensify diplomatic engagement to prevent renewed fighting in Ethiopia and escalating tensions with Eritrea from developing into a wider regional conflict.

The letter, signed by Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Cory Booker, Chris Coons, Jeff Merkley and Chris Van Hollen, warned that renewed clashes in Tigray, continuing fighting between federal forces and Fano in Amhara, and the insurgency in Oromia, alongside deteriorating relations with Eritrea, Egypt and Sudan, could trigger a multi-front conflict destabilizing the wider Horn of Africa and Red Sea region.

The lawmakers said renewed hostilities had shattered the fragile peace established under the November 2022 Pretoria Agreement, which ended the two-year war between the federal government and Tigrayan forces. They cited estimates of 600,000 deaths and approximately 120,000 victims of conflict-related sexual violence during the war.

Among their recommendations, the lawmakers urged the Trump administration to support an immediate ceasefire and renewed mediation involving all relevant political and armed actors, including Fano and the Oromo Liberation Army, which they said had been excluded from the Pretoria process.

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The senators further urged Washington to make clear that any attempt by Ethiopia to acquire Eritrea's Red Sea port of Assab by force would not be supported or accepted by the United States.

The November 10 appeal was the second congressional intervention led by Shaheen in recent months. In a September 28 letter, six senators had similarly urged Rubio to intervene following renewed fighting in Tigray and neighboring regions, warning that the Pretoria Agreement was unraveling and calling for renewed engagement with the Ethiopian federal government, TPLF leadership and other armed actors.