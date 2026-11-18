Addis Abeba — Japanese solar manufacturer TOYO Co., Ltd. has suspended imports of solar cells produced at its Ethiopian facility into the United States, citing uncertainty surrounding an ongoing US Department of Commerce investigation into alleged tariff circumvention involving Chinese-origin components.

The company disclosed the decision during its third-quarter 2026 earnings call on November 16, saying it was holding off on importing Ethiopian-made cells until the investigation is resolved, despite the earlier release of shipments detained by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

During its November 16 earnings call, TOYO's Chief Strategy Officer, Rhone Resch, explicitly acknowledged that the company was no longer bringing in Ethiopian-produced solar cells because of uncertainty surrounding the ongoing US Commerce Department circumvention investigation.

He told industry analysts: "We aren't bringing in cells because of that uncertainty."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He clarified that all previously detained shipments had been released by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), adding that the detentions were no longer restricting the company's imports

In late October CBP had released previously detained shipments from TOYO's Ethiopian facility after reviewing the company's supply-chain documentation. The review involved tracing the origins of materials used in production, including polysilicon and wafers, to establish that they were not sourced from China.

The customs clearance, however, did not resolve a separate investigation launched by the US Department of Commerce on July 17, 2026. The country-wide inquiry examines whether solar cells and modules completed in Ethiopia use Chinese-origin parts or components to circumvent US trade restrictions. TOYO is a mandatory respondent in the investigation and has submitted its initial questionnaire response, according to the company.

A preliminary determination is expected around mid-December, although the timeline could change.

TOYO said it does not use Chinese-origin wafers in its Ethiopian production, explaining that its wafers are processed in Southeast Asia and Indonesia, while its polysilicon supplies come from the United States and Malaysia.

To maintain its US customer commitments while the investigation continues, the company said it had secured sufficient solar cell supplies from sources outside Ethiopia to cover contracted deliveries through 2027. It added that a favourable resolution could allow it to resume imports from Ethiopia and restore margins in its solar cell business.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The trade uncertainty comes as TOYO expands its manufacturing operations in Ethiopia, where its facility is located at Hawassa Industrial Park. The US investigation has raised uncertainty over the Ethiopian operation's access to the American market, despite the release of the previously detained shipments.

Meanwhile, TOYO said its US manufacturing operations continued to expand. The company has completed a second production line at its Texas facility, bringing its annual solar module production capacity to approximately two gigawatts. It expects the facility to operate at or near full capacity in 2027.

TOYO reported $129 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2026, down 4.8% year-on-year. Revenue for the first nine months reached $390 million, a 42% increase compared with the same period last year.

The company is also developing a separate solar cell manufacturing facility in Texas, with a planned investment of approximately $357 million and pilot production targeted for the first quarter of 2028.

TOYO did not provide specific forecasts for its solar cell business, citing uncertainty surrounding the ongoing US trade investigation and related trade policy developments.