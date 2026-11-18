Addis Ababa — Newly appointed ambassadors to Ethiopia have expressed their commitment to strengthening and expanding cooperation with the country in various spheres of collaboration.

President Taye Atske Selassie has received today letters of credence of 16 newly appointed ambassadors to Ethiopia.

Speaking after the ceremony, several ambassadors expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation in various spheres, including trade, investment, peace and security as well as cultural ties.

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Norwegian Ambassador Yngvild Berggrav, who described Ethiopia as a strategic country, pledged to build upon existing multi-sector collaborations.

Finnish Ambassador Erik Lundberg and Maltese Ambassador Bernard Hamilton both expressed gratitude for the warm reception and committed to working diligently to elevate ties between their respective nations and Ethiopia.

Republic of Korea Ambassador, Koo Hong-seok expressed his willingness to attract more South Korean businesses to the country, targeting key sectors such as agriculture, digitalization, and healthcare.

Paying tribute to Ethiopia's historic contribution to the Korean War, the Ambassador affirmed that South Korea will never forget the Ethiopian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for his country's freedom, adding that his mission will continue to strengthen support for Ethiopian veterans and their families.

Italy's Ambassador Riccardo Smimmo said he held constructive discussions with the President about advancing bilateral relations, emphasizing that Rome will work to further solidify its longstanding partnership with Addis Ababa across multiple sectors.

Barbados Ambassador William Alexander described his appointment as a profound honor that marked a diplomatic milestone for the Caribbean nation of Barbados, which accredited its first-ever ambassador to Ethiopia.

He noted the deep historical, emotional, and cultural resonance Ethiopia holds for Caribbean people as the cradle of humanity and the heart of Pan-Africanism.

"Ethiopia is a mystical place. It is the cradle of our civilization. It is the Africanity of our Africans," the ambassador said, praising the country's role as the founding host of the African Union.

Beyond cultural affinity, Ambassador Alexander pointed to tangible cooperation already underway, revealing that Barbados has expanded its healthcare recruitment beyond West Africa to bring Ethiopian physicians and nurses to work in the island nation.

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Looking ahead to global climate diplomacy, the Barbadian Ambassador also voiced strong support for Ethiopia's bid to host the 32nd UN Climate Change Conference (COP32).

Noting Barbados's leading role in advocating for climate finance and environmental justice, he stated that his country looks forward to standing alongside Ethiopia in Addis Ababa to champion the voices of nations on the frontlines of climate change.