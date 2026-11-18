Addis Ababa — Foreign Affairs Minister and COP32 President-Designate Gedion Timothewos has called for climate finance to be mobilized at the scale required, through accessible channels and in line with the priorities of developing countries.

Speaking at the high-level session "From Ambition to Action: Mobilizing Finance through the Global Environment Facility (GEF), Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF) and Special Climate Change Fund (SCCF)" at COP31, the Ethiopian Foreign Minister underscored that access to finance and technology is essential for developing countries to translate their national climate ambitions into action.

He noted that when resources fall short, the implementation of climate commitments is delayed, vulnerabilities deepen, and confidence in collective efforts is weakened.

The Minister welcomed the resource mobilization drive launched to support the strong capitalization of the GEF family of funds, including the LDCF and SCCF.

FM Gedion also reaffirmed Ethiopia's readiness to work with all partners to advance climate finance mobilization as the country prepares to host COP32 in Addis Ababa.