For nearly five decades, Namibia has supplied uranium to the global nuclear industry, but questions remain at home about how this resource has improved the lives of ordinary Namibians.

Since the opening of the Rössing Uranium Mine near Arandis in 1976, Namibia has become one of the world's recognised uranium producers. The mineral is exported and used as fuel in nuclear reactors in other countries to generate electricity.

However, while Namibia's uranium contributes to global energy production, the country still faces electricity challenges.

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Many households, particularly in rural areas, still struggle to access reliable electricity. For families without power, uranium exports do not directly translate into electricity, refrigeration, internet access or improved learning conditions for children.

This has sparked a major energy debate about whether Namibia's uranium wealth should continue to serve mainly international markets, or whether it can play a bigger role in addressing the country's own electricity needs?

The debate comes as global attention turns to nuclear energy as a potential solution to rising electricity demand and climate change.

At World Atomic Days 2026 in Antalya, Turkiye, nuclear industry leaders discussed expanding access to nuclear technologies, particularly in Africa, where about 600 million people remain without electricity, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

African countries are seeking ways to increase electricity supply, reduce dependence on imports and support economic growth.

Namibia, with its significant uranium resources, is among the countries mentioned in discussions about the future use of nuclear technology.

However, the country currently does not generate electricity from nuclear power. Instead, uranium mined in Namibia is exported for use in nuclear reactors abroad.

Electricity challenge remains

Namibia's population stood at 3 022 401, according to the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

Although electricity access has improved over the years, some households still rely on alternatives such as candles, paraffin and solar systems for lighting.

At the same time, demand for electricity continues to rise due to population growth, mining activities and new industries, including green hydrogen developments.

Namibia has increased investment in renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind, while continuing to import electricity from neighbouring countries to meet local demand.

A country built on uranium

Namibia's uranium story began almost 50 years ago.

Rössing Uranium Mine began production in 1976 and became one of the world's longest-running uranium mines. The country later expanded uranium production through mines such as Husab and Langer Heinrich.

The uranium sector has contributed to the economy through exports, employment, taxes and investment, particularly in mining communities.

However, the question remains whether Namibia can create more value from its mineral resources beyond exporting raw materials.

Nuclear debate gains momentum

During the World Atomic Days forum, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said that nuclear energy could help countries address climate change, energy security and rising electricity demand.

"Today, an increasing number of countries are making nuclear energy a significant part of their energy mix," Likhachev said.

He said developments in nuclear technology, including newer reactor designs, could improve efficiency and reduce waste.

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Elsie Pule, Chief Coordinator of the BRICS Nuclear Energy Platform, said that countries considering nuclear programmes must invest in skills development.

"We need to start building capability well before we start planning nuclear programmes," she said.

Africa's nuclear plans

South Africa remains the only African country operating a commercial nuclear power station at Koeberg.

Egypt is building the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, while countries including Rwanda, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Ethiopia are developing nuclear programmes or expanding the use of nuclear technology in areas such as medicine, agriculture and industry.

For Namibia, the nuclear conversation comes at a time when the country is seeking ways to strengthen energy security while ensuring more citizens have access to reliable electricity.

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