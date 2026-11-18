Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has suffered a major legal setback after the High Court dismissed its attempt to challenge a decision by the NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) to strike the organisation off the register.

The coalition had sought permission to commence judicial review proceedings against NGORA, arguing that its deregistration was unlawful and politically motivated.

But the court sided with the regulator, finding that HRDC had failed to present an arguable case worthy of further consideration.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Attorney General Frank Mbeta, who represented NGORA, confirmed the ruling, which effectively upholds the watchdog's decision to deregister the prominent civil society organisation for failing to comply with statutory reporting requirements under Section 22 of the NGO Act.

In a stinging judgment, Justice William Yakuwawa Msiska ruled that NGORA had followed due process throughout the deregistration process, dealing a devastating blow to HRDC's efforts to reverse the decision.

The matter, heard in chambers on 12 November 2026, saw HRDC seek both judicial review and an injunction to halt the deregistration.

However, the court found that the regulator had acted lawfully and had afforded the coalition ample opportunity to respond before taking action.

HRDC had claimed the decision was "unreasonable" and alleged it was part of a politically motivated attempt to silence its human rights advocacy work.

But the judge dismissed those arguments, stressing that NGORA had complied with all procedural requirements and had repeatedly given the organisation time, notice and opportunities to be heard.

In a further blow to the coalition, the court noted that HRDC effectively acknowledged some of the breaches cited by the regulator, including its failure to submit mandatory annual reports.

NGORA, which oversees and regulates NGOs and civil society organisations across Malawi, had moved against HRDC after what it described as repeated failures to meet regulatory obligations.

Following the ruling, NGORA Chief Executive Officer Voice Mhone welcomed the judgment, saying it vindicated the authority's actions despite what he described as "sensational" public criticism.

"We are happy and grateful for this ruling which proves we exercised fairness in our decision," Mhone said.

Efforts to obtain a response from HRDC were unsuccessful. Chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa could not be reached, while National Coordinator Kelvin Chirwa referred enquiries to the coalition's lawyers, who were unavailable for comment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite the court defeat, HRDC has reportedly maintained that the loss of its NGO registration does not extinguish its constitutional right to operate as a civil society movement and continue holding government to account.

NGORA, however, insists that the deregistration strips the coalition of its legal status