The City of Harare has extended the deadline for property owners to regularise unauthorised structures and developments to December 31, giving residents more time to comply with council requirements.

The initial 14-day deadline was due to expire Tuesday.

Homeowners are expected to pay US$2,480, made up of a US$1,500 regularisation fee, a US$900 penalty for constructing without council approval and US$80 for not doing council interviews.

Most of the affected homeowners bought land through housing cooperatives, developers and other land intermediaries.

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Mayor Jacob Mafume announced the extension while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, saying the decision followed requests from residents' associations and affected property owners.

He said residents had appealed for more time to complete the regularisation process.

"We have received representation from various residents' associations, ZNOART, HRT and various individuals who are affected, and they have asked that we extend the period for regularisation of certain structures.

"I know that for Harare, we had given 14 days, which are about to expire. We accordingly extend the days to these property owners and to those that need to regularise their property, depending on the advice of our technocrats, to 31 December of this year." Mafume said.

Mafume urged affected residents to approach their respective district offices to establish which structures could be regularised and what steps they needed to take.

He said the extension was intended to give property owners and businesses sufficient time to comply with council regulations.

"If you are operating, if you are building, and you are aware that at no time have you consulted your local authority, at no time have you paid any fees in terms of building, at no time has anything been inspected, those things are capable of being regularised once you pay the appropriate fees," he said.

Most of the affected Harare homeowners are being asked to pay additional fees and penalties despite having already paid for residential stands and infrastructure to the developers.