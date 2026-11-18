The government has launched a three-week screening exercise targeting external labour recruitment agencies and pre-departure training institutions following revelations that only 172 of 1,012 complaints filed by Ugandans working abroad had been resolved.

The exercise, which began on November 16, will assess recruitment companies' ownership, financial capacity, management systems, foreign employer verification procedures and arrangements for protecting workers deployed abroad.

Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations Simon Mulongo said on Tuesday that the exercise was intended to restore accountability in the external employment industry and allow compliant companies to resume full operations.

The ministry's records indicate that Uganda has 172 licensed recruitment agencies, 54 pending applications for new licences or renewals and 27 pre-departure training institutions.

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Addressing journalists in Kampala, Mulongo said the government was concerned about the high number of unresolved complaints involving Ugandans seeking employment abroad.

Of the 1,012 reported complaints, only 172 had been resolved, leaving 840 outstanding. The ministry also reported that only one of 101 human trafficking cases had been concluded, while 32 of 133 complaints relating to refunds had been settled.

"These figures are unacceptable," Mulongo said, adding that the government would strengthen complaint management, improve coordination with diplomatic missions and establish clearer accountability for institutions involved in external labour recruitment.

He said cases involving abuse, unlawful confinement, unpaid wages, serious illness, death and abandonment would receive particular attention.

The minister said recruitment agencies would be required to demonstrate their financial capacity, maintain reliable records of workers and establish credible partnerships with foreign employers, alongside mechanisms for responding to emergencies.

He warned that companies that fail to meet the required standards would be directed to take corrective action or face regulatory consequences.

The government also announced plans to intensify the crackdown on illegal recruitment and human trafficking, particularly by unlicensed brokers accused of exploiting jobseekers.

Mulongo said the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development would work with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police, immigration authorities, INTERPOL and intelligence agencies to dismantle trafficking networks.

Authorities will also increase scrutiny at airports and border crossing points while working with the Uganda Communications Commission and digital platforms to address fraudulent job advertisements and online recruitment schemes.

The ministry plans to regularly publish updated lists of licensed recruitment companies and accredited training institutions to help jobseekers identify legitimate operators.

Beyond regulating recruitment agencies, the government says it will strengthen protection arrangements for Ugandans working abroad, including insurance and financial safeguards covering illness, workplace injuries, disability, death, emergency treatment, compensation and repatriation.

Mulongo said recruitment companies would be held accountable for their responsibilities throughout the recruitment and deployment process, while foreign employers would be required to honour agreed wages, working hours and occupational safety conditions.

On international cooperation, the minister said government was developing proposals for the phased deployment of labour attachés to seven strategic destinations, subject to the necessary approvals and resources.

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The government also intends to review bilateral labour agreements to secure stronger commitments on workers' wages, safety, employer accountability and dispute resolution.

The reforms will extend to pre-departure training, with the ministry planning to evaluate the 27 existing training institutions, which have a combined capacity of 5,074 places.

Training will be assessed against occupational requirements in destination countries, with priority areas including caregiving, hospitality, construction, electrical installation, welding, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, engineering and digital technologies.