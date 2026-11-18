press release

Governments are stepping up action to protect children from violence, with over 230 new pledges to be announced at the Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Manila, Philippines taking place on 18-19 November, the World Health Organization (WHO) said today.

New pledges include Tanzania's planned US$ 190 million investment in child protection; Nepal's pledge to halve school violence by 2030, benefiting 4.2 million children; Chile's commitment to protect more than 3.4 million children from school violence and cyberbullying; and Mexico's commitment to strengthen online protection by 2030. Burundi has also pledged to ban corporal punishment by 2028, while Côte d'Ivoire aims to reduce violence against children by 30% by 2030.

The commitments, including first-time pledges from 30 countries, bring the global total to more than 630 pledges from 140 countries, since the first conference held in Bogotá, Colombia, in 2024. The commitments mark a significant step up in global efforts to address violence against children, which affects more than 1 billion children worldwide each year.

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"Violence against children is preventable and not inevitable," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "And yet, many children continue to suffer harm that can affect their health and well-being throughout their lives. WHO commends the governments making commitments to end violence against children and calls on them to fulfil those commitments by investing in proven solutions that protect children before violence occurs, while ensuring those who experience violence receive the care and support, they need."

Every day, children experience physical, sexual or psychological violence, often in places where they should feel safe; homes, schools and communities. An estimated 400 million children under five regularly experience physical punishment and/or psychological violence at the hands of parents and caregivers. One in five women and one in seven men report having experienced sexual abuse during childhood.

Violence against children can have lifelong, damaging consequences for health and can cause immediate physical, mental and emotional harm, while also increasing the risks of chronic disease, disability and high-risk behaviours later in life. Repeated exposure to violence can compound these effects.

Evidence shows that childhood violence is associated with a 66% higher risk of depression in adulthood, twice the likelihood of adolescent pregnancy, a 34% higher risk of HIV infection and increased risks of alcohol use disorders, heart disease and diabetes. An estimated 141 000 suicides each year are attributable to childhood sexual abuse.

Co-organized by the Government of the Philippines, WHO and UNICEF, the conference will bring together representatives from 130 governments and more than 1300 participants, including children, young people, survivors and civil society, to accelerate prevention, investment and accountability.

The meeting will focus on scaling up proven approaches, including supporting parents and caregivers, making schools safer, and strengthening health and child protection services. It will also address emerging threats, including violence facilitated by digital technologies and heightened risks during humanitarian emergencies and climate-related crises.

WHO is calling on countries to increase sustained investment in prevention, strengthen accountability and ensure that children experiencing violence receive timely, appropriate support. Health systems have a critical role in identifying abuse, providing safe, child-centred care and connecting children with protection services.

Turning commitments into action will be essential in protecting children and building healthier, safer societies.

Notes to editors

The Second Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children takes place in Manila, Philippines, on 18-19 November 2026. It builds on the first global ministerial conference held in Bogotá in November 2024. WHO supports countries in implementing evidence-based approaches to preventing violence against children, strengthening health-sector responses and monitoring progress.

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About WHO

Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, WHO leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere, an equal chance at a safe and healthy life. We are the United Nations' agency for health that connects nations, partners and people in more than 150 locations - leading the world's response to health emergencies, preventing disease, addressing the root causes of health issues and expanding access to medicines and health care. Our mission is to support all countries to promote, provide and protect health. "Together for health. Stand with science", the theme of World Health Day 2026, marks a year-long campaign to highlight science as the foundation for protecting health and well-being worldwide.