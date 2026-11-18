press release

The Government of Spain and 20 other countries today joined the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF to launch the global call to action on obesity, "Bending the curve by 2030". The participating governments committed to accelerate prevention, early intervention and care, and to reduce national obesity prevalence by 5% by 2030.

More than 1 billion people worldwide are now living with obesity, as governments step up efforts to tackle one of the world's fastest-growing public health challenges.

Obesity now affects 1 in 7 people globally. Since 1990, prevalence has more than doubled among adults and quadrupled among adolescents. In 2025, for the first time, obesity overtook underweight as the most common form of malnutrition among children and adolescents aged 5-19 years.

The new call for action urges countries to accelerate efforts to prevent obesity, intervene earlier for people at higher risk, and ensure that those living with obesity can access effective and affordable care.

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Obesity is a form of malnutrition and a chronic, complex disease that increases the risk of several noncommunicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and some cancers.

"Obesity is one of the defining public health challenges of our time, but its continued rise is not inevitable," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "I commend the commitment shown today by governments to turn the tide on obesity by creating healthier environments, protecting children and ensuring everyone living with obesity can access the care and support they need."

The call for action on obesity makes clear that there is no single solution. Implementation requires coordinated action on three fronts: preventing overweight and obesity across the population, identifying and supporting people at higher risk earlier and providing timely, effective and affordable treatment and care.

"We have a clear and ambitious goal ahead of us: to reduce the prevalence of childhood obesity by 5% by 2030, in front-runner countries and beyond," said Mónica García Gómez, Minister of Health of Spain. "Our success will be measured by our ability to ensure that policies reach schools, neighbourhoods and, especially, families facing the greatest barriers to accessing healthy environments."

Countries are encouraged to deploy a package of proven measures, including support for breastfeeding and adequate complementary feeding in the early years, healthy school environments, taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages, front-of-pack nutrition labels, restrictions on the marketing of unhealthy foods to children, policies that make physical activity easier, and stronger obesity prevention and care in primary health care, including pharmacotherapy where appropriate.

Crucially, the call to action recognizes people living with obesity as partners in designing policies and services, rather than simply as recipients of care.

There are early signs that progress is possible. Emerging data from some countries point to potential initial declines in obesity prevalence. WHO and UNICEF are working with countries and partners to understand what is driving those trends, and how successful approaches can be adapted and sustained elsewhere.

Quotes from other key participants

Dr Karen Sealey, a physician from Trinidad and Tobago with global health experience and a board member of the World Obesity Federation, who has obesity, said: "The Global Obesity Summit and Stocktaking in Madrid reinforce that obesity is a truly global challenge, one that requires WHO, UNICEF and the obesity community of the World Obesity Federation to work together at all levels. I know from my experience as a patient and international health consultant that this is how we will finally see progress and improve the health and lives of people with obesity everywhere."

Note for editors

The Global call for action on obesity is a joint commitment by the Government of Spain and the 20 WHO acceleration plan frontrunner countries: Bahrain, Barbados, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Egypt, Eswatini, Ireland, Jordan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Seychelles, Slovenia, South Africa, Thailand and Uruguay. All countries are members of the first cohort of WHO's acceleration plan to stop obesity, which comprises 34 frontrunner countries overall.

The WHO acceleration plan to stop obesity adopted by the World Health Assembly in 2022, supports countries in accelerating the prevention and management of obesity. It guides countries in selecting and implementing priority, evidence-based interventions, and strengthening accountability for progress. The Plan incorporates relevant interventions from WHO's NCD Best Buys, a set of cost-effective, high-impact policy options for preventing and controlling noncommunicable diseases.

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About WHO

Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, WHO leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere, an equal chance at a safe and healthy life. We are the United Nations' agency for health that connects nations, partners and people in more than 150 locations - leading the world's response to health emergencies, preventing disease, addressing the root causes of health issues and expanding access to medicines and health care. Our mission is to support all countries to promote, provide and protect health. "Together for health. Stand with science", the theme of World Health Day 2026, marks a year-long campaign to highlight science as the foundation for protecting health and well-being worldwide.