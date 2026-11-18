Tatenda Shumba says he moved his salon to escape protection fees, only to face a R5,000 demand for leaving.

A customer fears the monthly payments could push up the price of getting her hair done.

Tatenda Shumba saved money to spend December with his family in Zimbabwe. Now he says extortionists are demanding that money to let him keep running his salon.

The 35-year-old Cape Town businessman says moving his business from Philippi to a taxi rank brought only two months of peace.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I was running my salon in Philippi township, where I was paying protection fees to more than two groups, so I was advised to move to the taxi rank where I would find peace," said Shumba.

He said the groups demanded monthly payments ranging from R750 to R1,000.

But the move did not end the demands.

"I went to the taxi rank and I had only two months of peace before one of the groups arrived in the third month demanding R5,000, which they say is a punishment for running away," he said.

Shumba said the group also expects him to pay R1,000 every month after settling the R5,000 demand.

"I need to give them the money they are demanding because if I don't, they will kill me. Because of them, I won't be going home this December because the bus fare is R2,800 to R3,000," he said.

Instead of visiting, he plans to send his family money for groceries.

"I am sad because I was assured that the extortionists respect the taxi rank and won't dare ask for a protection fee. I saved money to go home, but now I have to take that same money and give it to the extortionists so that I can continue running my business," said Shumba.

He supports four family members and hopes to visit next year.

Returning to Zimbabwe permanently is not an option for him, he said, because he fears he will not find work.

Customer Phozisa Ntakana, 45, followed Shumba when he moved the salon. She said customers had also suffered at the old premises.

"We were also happy because in Philippi, criminals would rob us while doing our hair at the salon, so moving to the taxi rank saved us from that," she said.

Although Ntakana feels safer at the taxi rank, another customer worries that the extortion payments will reach her pocket.

Luyolo Nzongoza, 30, currently pays R300 to have her hair crocheted.

"I fear that the salon owner will increase it to R350 so that he can have money left after paying the extortionists," said Nzongoza.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shumba has not announced a price increase. For now, the cost he has identified is his own trip home.