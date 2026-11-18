Mogadishu, Somalia — South West State leader Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe met with United Nations Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia George Conway in Mogadishu to discuss humanitarian needs in the regional state and ways to strengthen international assistance.

The meeting, attended by South West State ministers, the director-general of the regional presidency and other officials, focused on the humanitarian situation across South West State and efforts to improve support for communities affected by humanitarian crises.

Madobe highlighted the need to intensify efforts to address growing humanitarian needs in the region, calling for sustained cooperation between the regional administration, the United Nations and international aid organizations.

He also stressed that humanitarian assistance should be guided by the actual needs of affected communities, while improved coordination among aid agencies was necessary to ensure resources reached those most in need.

The South West leader said stronger cooperation between the administration and international partners would help improve the effectiveness of relief operations and provide practical responses to the challenges facing local communities.

The meeting comes as humanitarian needs remain a major concern in Somalia, where conflict, displacement, drought and food insecurity continue to affect vulnerable populations.