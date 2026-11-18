Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday met with a Saudi delegation led by Maj. Gen. Abdullah bin Hadi Al-Hajri, secretary-general of the Kingdom's Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology, to discuss efforts to counter extremism and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting at his office in Mogadishu, Hamza briefed the delegation on measures and strategies adopted by the Somali government to combat extremist ideology and counter narratives promoted by Al-Shabaab and other militant groups.

The prime minister said Somali society had become increasingly aware of the dangers posed by groups that justify violence and attacks against civilians and their property.

The Saudi delegation welcomed the meeting and said Riyadh was ready to support Somalia by sharing its expertise and experience in addressing extremist ideologies.

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The proposed assistance includes public awareness campaigns, training for personnel involved in counter-extremism efforts and other forms of technical support.

Saudi Arabia's Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology will also work with Somalia's National Center for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism, which operates under the Prime Minister's Office and is responsible for addressing extremist narratives.

Hamza thanked Saudi Arabia for its continued support for Somalia, particularly its contributions to the country's security and economy, as well as assistance to the Somali people in various sectors.

The meeting highlights ongoing cooperation between Mogadishu and Riyadh on security and efforts to address the ideological foundations of extremism.