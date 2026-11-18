The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has deployed rapid response crews and put regional standby teams on high alert across Johannesburg after storms and heavy rain throughout the day.

Significant flooding has been reported across parts of the city, with high water levels affecting multiple roads, public transport infrastructure and residential properties.

"JRA regional operations teams are actively monitoring high-risk flooding hotspots, clearing debris from kerb inlets and stormwater drains, and assessing road and bridge safety.

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"In areas experiencing severe river overflow, teams will continue closely monitoring the situation until water levels and flow subside and it is safe to access the affected sites and attend to the aftermath," the agency said.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the following severely affected areas:

Region C: Bramfischerville: Widespread localised flooding affecting roadways and low-lying points in the area.

Region D (Greater Soweto): Moroka: Lali Street, as well as Vundla Drive between Lali and Gumede Streets. In Dobsonville: Elias Motsoaledi (particularly houses between the corners of Pule Street and Luthuli Street), the intersection of Sithole and Dzana Streets, and Makhapane Street. In Chiawelo avoid 1021 Lekoa Street and 770 Tsoaing Street. Avoid the Rea Vaya bus station on Mashinini Street. Klipspruit and Pimville Zone 1 and Zone 6 and Nancefield road

Region E: Greater Alexandra

Region G: Slovo Park: Cavendish Road and Stockwell Road have been overtopped due to river flooding, with the local culvert overwhelmed by the high volume of stormwater runoff. Lenasia Ext 1: Peacock street Devland: Ward 119

"JRA's regional standby teams and citywide emergency crews remain on the ground.

"Residents are urged to immediately report flooded roads, damaged bridges, blocked stormwater drains, fallen trees obstructing roadways, or any other road infrastructure emergencies," the agency stated.

Contact the JRA on 0860 562 874 or the JRA email hotline at hotline@jra.org.za to report any hazards or blocked infrastructure.

Follow the JRA social media platforms for more information on @MyJRA on X (Twitter) and Johannesburg Roads Agency on Facebook.

"When logging a fault, residents are requested to provide the exact street name, suburb, nearest intersection, and a brief description of the hazard, and to retain their reference number for follow-up.

"The [JRA] is a municipal-owned entity responsible for the maintenance, repair and development of Johannesburg's Road network and storm water infrastructure, including bridges and culverts, traffic signals and signage.

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"The organisation is committed to providing quality roads that are accessible, safe, and liveable for our communities," the JRA said.

At the same time, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi, said emergency crews are also on high alert in all of the city's regions.

"Most roads are wet and slippery. We are pleading with our motorists to exercise caution while driving, extend a safe following distance and try and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

"We are also pleading with our residents in our low-lying areas, especially residents in our informal settlements, to avoid crossing river streams. From our side...we remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur," Mulaudzi said.

For life threatening emergencies or rescue, contact 10177 or 112 from a cellphone or 011 375 5911.