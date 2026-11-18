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ANC Postpones Media Briefing on Coalition Talks

The African National Congress (ANC) has postponed its scheduled media briefing on coalition negotiations, citing ongoing and extensive discussions, reports EWN. Party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula is set to brief the media on progress at a revised date. The postponement comes after the ANC suffered major losses in the recent municipal elections. It lost its position as the largest party in Gauteng's three metros to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Two Killed in Suspected Gang Shooting on Cape Flats

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Two people have been killed and three others wounded in a suspected gang-related shooting in Seawinds, Lavender Hill, on Cape Town's Cape Flats, reports SABC News. The victims, two men in their thirties, were declared dead at the scene. A 53-year-old woman was among those injured. Police said that occupants of a vehicle drove up to the group and opened fire before fleeing. Police visibility has been increased in the area. Operation Prosper deployments are conducting crime prevention operations to restore calm.

Sport Minister Urges Athletes to Secure Own Sponsorships

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has urged athletes to secure individual sponsorships, reports EWN. He said that the government cannot afford to fully fund all sporting federations and their athletes. His comments follow Olympic swimmer Tatjana Smith's decision to withdraw from representing South Africa amid a sponsorship dispute with Swimming South Africa (SSA) over competing in national team sponsor Arena's apparel despite her personal Speedo sponsorship. McKenzie said federations should support athletes in securing individual deals rather than penalising them. He has demanded clarity on the sponsorship agreement while apologising to Arena for being caught up in the controversy.

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