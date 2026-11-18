As Ethiopian troops push Tigrayan forces toward the Eritrean border, fears of a new regional war are growing. With tensions rising between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Sudan, the Horn of Africa faces uncertain times ahead.

After a few weeks of relative stability, fresh clashes in the contested Ethiopia-Eritrea border areahave raised fears of a full-fledged war. Meanwhile, diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Sudanhave hit new lows.

Fighters allied with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) launched their offensive on September 23. It was aimed at overthrowing the Ethiopian government as part of a larger rebel coalition. But the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), backed by pro-government militia, have steadily pushed the TPLF out of Tigray, a region in northern Ethiopia.

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According to the conflict tracker of the monitoring organization ACLED, the ENDF have pushed further into Tigray, effectively driving the Tigrayan Defense Forces (TDF) towards the border with Eritrea. Skirmishes have been reported from several locations, while the ENDF have fired heavy artillery towards dwellings close to the Eritrean border town of Badme.

While no census data is publicly available, Badme appears to be a small rural town on satellite images. However, the locality is historically significant for both sides because it was the ground zero of the Eritrean-Ethiopian War from 1998 to 2000, sometimes dubbed the Badme War.

The war ended with theAlgiers Agreement, in which both countries agreed to honor the rulings of a newly formed Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission. The commission awarded Badme to Eritrea, a decision that Ethiopia challenged at times. Abdurahman Sayed, director of the London-based Horn of Africa Center for Regional Integration, told DW that Ethiopia might see an advantage in reclaiming Badme to resolve its current internal struggles.

"It seems now if the Eritreans withdrew and the Ethiopians came back, it could be to calm down the Tigrayans, especially those who are now supporting the party in power in Ethiopia", Sayed said.

He suggested that people like Getachew Reda, a former spokesman for the TPLF and current advisor to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, might be able to win the Tigrayan people over to side with the federal government through territorial gains for the Tigray region.

The ever-looming threat of a full-fledged war with Eritrea

"The coming of the forces to the Eritrean-Ethiopian border clearly indicates that the conflict can be triggered any time", Abdurahman Sayed said.

Eritrean and Ethiopian government troops allied against the Tigrayan forcesduring the 2020-22 Tigray conflict. Since then, Eritrea's allegiances have shifted towards the TPLF and away from Abiy Ahmed's central government. In October, the two neighbors cut diplomatic ties. At one point, Eritrean troops reportedly crossed the border into Tigray.

Magnus Taylor, a regional analyst with the International Crisis Group (ICG), believes that Addis Ababa's prime objective for the moment might rather be securing its northern border and destroying supply lines between Eritrea and Tigrayan forces.

"So what we might actually be seeing is a kind of a function of the attempts by the Ethiopian military to consolidate its control of Tigray, which includes pushing Tigray's borders with Eritrea", Taylor told DW.

However, securing control over Tigray could also involve direct conflict with Eritrea at one point, Taylor said: "If this happens, then it's quite likely that the Ethiopians would attempt to carry out all their objectives in Eritrea at one time."

Since Eritrea seceded from Ethiopia in 1993, Ethiopia has been the world's largest landlocked country by population. Prime Minister Abiy has repeatedly described the country's lack of sea access as an existential threat. While stating a preference for peaceful means to gain access, he said this could also mean capturing Eritrea's easternmost port, Assab, by force.

Ethiopia-Sudan relations at crossroads

At the same time, the diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and its northwestern neighbor, Sudan, have deteriorated even further.

Sudan and Egypt, both downstream the river Nile, have been on edge for years because of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD). The massive GERD, built on the Blue Nile just kilometers from Ethiopia's border with Sudan, gives Addis Ababa significant leverage over the timing and regulation of water flows downstream, raising concerns in Sudan and Egypt over water security and dam operations. The Ethiopian government has rejected claims that the dam could be used as a means to pressure Sudan and Egypt.

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Since 2023, Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war between two rival military forces: the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) , led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti . In mid-November, both sides accused the other of direct participation in each other's internal conflicts.

Two countries with severe internal conflicts and mirroring alliances: Could the situation deteriorate further into potential direct fights between the two armies? ICG's Magnus Taylor believes there is a risk, but at least not for now.

"The most likely scenario is we just get a continuation of this kind of proxy style of involvement with each other's opposition groups rather than formal direct involvement on the ground in the conflict," Taylor said.

Sayed also believes that, at the moment, there is no need for direct confrontation.

"The RSF can do the job that Ethiopia and any other country backing them wants them to do," Sayed said. "But if there is a need and the RSF are failing, the Ethiopian army could be pushed to get involved."

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu