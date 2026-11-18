Unitaid welcomes Gilead's announcement of royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Eva Pharma and Ferozsons Laboratories. The agreements lay the groundwork for wider access to obeldesivir, an investigational antiviral being studied to prevent Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD). If clinical evidence supports its use and regulators approve it, the three manufacturers across different regions will be able to produce and supply obeldesivir in the 127 countries covered by the licenses.

Gilead is also expanding its existing licenses for remdesivir - an antiviral used to treat COVID-19 - to cover Ebola BVD, paving the way for wider access pending clinical trial results.

While clinical trials are still underway, Unitaid, WHO, countries, regional and international partners in the Ebola response have developed access roadmaps for candidate Ebola BVD medicines, including obeldesivir and remdesivir. These roadmaps identify the steps stakeholders can take now to help countries secure supplies quickly when and if the medicines are proven to work. As part of this effort, Unitaid is leading the engagement with manufacturers of these two antivirals to secure access commitments to supply all countries in need. Through its funded programs, Unitaid is also supporting and anticipating interventions to prepare for supply and adoption of therapeutics and diagnostics so countries can introduce these key tools without delay if trials support their use.