A Harare man is in trouble after allegedly using another person's driver's licence to secure a birth certificate, national identity card and passport in a years-long identity theft scheme.

Douglas Mukombachoto (40), of Budiriro, appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova facing charges of forgery and fraud after allegedly assuming the identity of Tinotenda Mabasa Chadoka, of Hatfield.

He was remanded to today for a bail application.

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According to the State outline, Mukombachoto allegedly began using Chadoka's identity after picking up his lost Class 4 driver's licence in March 2009.

The alleged deception took a dramatic turn in September 2013 when he reportedly used the licence holder's identity to apply for a birth certificate in Chadoka's name.

In October 2015, he allegedly went a step further by upgrading the licence from Class 4 to Class 2, using forged particulars to obtain a new driver's licence bearing the number 69137.

However, the licence allegedly carried Mukombachoto's photograph despite being issued in Chadoka's name, while the signature on it was also allegedly forged.

The State alleges that Mukombachoto continued building on the assumed identity, applying for a national identity card in Chadoka's name on October 17, 2022, using another forged signature.

On February 10, 2023, he allegedly used the same identity particulars to apply for a passport, which was issued under number AE454763.

He allegedly went on to use Chadoka's personal details as his own.

The alleged identity theft only came to light on October 16, 2026, when Chadoka visited the Registrar-General's Office intending to apply for a new passport.

According to the State, he was informed that a passport had already been issued in his name, prompting him to realise that someone had allegedly been using his identity.

The discovery led to investigations and Mukombachoto's subsequent arrest.