VICE President Kembo Mohadi, who has appeared increasingly frail in recent years, says he remains fit enough to serve until 2030, setting a potential retirement date that is already fuelling speculation over who could succeed him in ZANU PF's Presidium.

Mohadi turned 77 this week and marked the occasion on Monday with a quiet celebration in his office. The veteran politician and retired army colonel used the occasion to declare that he still had the energy to remain in public office for another five years, after which he would retire.

"Thank you for remembering me," he was quoted as saying by the State media.

"It is the thought that counts. I feel I am still young enough to serve until 2030. After that, it is goodbye. The birthdays after will be with my children, and they will always be there."

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His remarks have renewed attention on the future composition of ZANU PF's Presidium.

Despite concerns over his health, including incidents in which he collapsed or was taken ill during public functions, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has retained Mohadi in his senior leadership team.

Political observers have argued that Mohadi's position has been strengthened by his perceived lack of presidential ambitions, particularly in a Presidium that also includes Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is widely viewed as having ambitions for the top job.

Mohadi has largely projected loyalty to Mnangagwa, making him a less politically threatening figure within the party's top leadership.

But with the Vice President now indicating that he intends to leave public office in 2030, speculation is already mounting over who could take his place.

The name most frequently mentioned is that of retired General Valerio Sibanda, the former Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Sibanda was recently co-opted into ZANU PF structures, a move that has fuelled speculation about his possible elevation to a more senior political role.

A former military commander with liberation war credentials and extensive links within the security establishment, Sibanda is seen by some political observers as a potential candidate for the position.

His possible elevation would further entrench the military's influence in civilian leadership, a trend that has shaped Zimbabwean politics since the 2017 removal of former President Robert Mugabe.

It could also carry implications for the party's internal succession dynamics ahead of the 2028 elections, as ZANU PF navigates the final years of Mnangagwa's second term.

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Mohadi's eventual departure would also have implications for the party's political standing in Matabeleland South, where he has served as its senior figure.

His exit would leave a leadership gap that ZANU PF would need to address as it seeks to maintain its political influence in the region.