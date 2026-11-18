After Harare City Council went on a rampage recently, demolishing houses, Mayor Jacob Mafume says those aggrieved should approach the local authority for compensation.

The Ministry of Local Government and the Harare City Council destroyed houses they said had been built illegally, despite owners holding paperwork processed by municipal authorities.

Residents' representatives have condemned the demolitions, accusing the council of complicity in building the houses.

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Addressing the media at Town House on Tuesday, Mafume said those aggrieved, with legal standing proving the council cleared the demolished houses, should claim compensation.

"The local authority is liable to compensate whoever has been affected. That has always been the law. Where you cause harm to someone wrongfully you then compensate, for as long as a particular individual can prove that the action taken was taken unlawfully and in violation of the law. Nothing is perfect," said Mafume.

The government has since put a stop to the demolition of houses, an operation which had threatened to leave most residents homeless.

Harare City Council has also extended the deadline for property owners to regularise unauthorised structures and developments to December 31, giving residents more time to comply with council requirements.

The initial 14-day deadline was due to expire Tuesday, with failure to regularise resulting in the demolition of structures.

Mafume came close to admitting some flaws in the demolition of houses exercise.

"No institution can provide perfection in its application of the law. We look at everything that has affected any resident or anybody within a particular locality and we look at compensating that individual once they prove their claim at law, and if it is provable at law then compensation is the law of the land," he said.