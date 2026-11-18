A total of 139 constituencies are yet to apply for the 2026 Constituency Development Fund (CDF), with Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda giving MPs until December 15 to submit their applications.

Mudenda announced the deadline in the National Assembly on Tuesday, revealing that only 71 constituencies had so far submitted applications for the fund.

He warned that applications received after December 15, 2026 would not be processed or considered for disbursement.

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The CDF is intended to support development projects in constituencies, including initiatives aimed at improving local infrastructure and community services.

"To date, a total of only 71 constituencies have submitted their applications, while 139 constituencies are yet to submit their applications," Mudenda said.

The Speaker also revealed that 130 of the 195 constituencies that received CDF allocations in 2025 had submitted their acquittal reports.

He urged MPs whose constituencies were yet to submit their reports to expedite the process and comply with the requirements ahead of the deadline.

"If there are any issues impeding this process, can you bring them to my attention so that we can clear the way for the process of the CDF to succeed for the sake of our communities," he said.

The fund has previously been dogged by allegations of financial abuse, with some MPs having faced court proceedings over the alleged misuse of allocations.

Such abuses have raised concerns over accountability and transparency, with funds intended for community projects allegedly diverted, leaving planned developments stalled and undermining progress in constituencies.