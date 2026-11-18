The High Court has struck off a South African transport company's challenge against the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's decision to retain its US$80,000 truck and tanker-trailer after they were intercepted carrying diesel falsely declared as naphthalene, ruling that the application was premature because the vehicles had not yet been formally forfeited.

Justice Lucy Mungwari ruled that although the truck and tanker-trailer had become liable to forfeiture under the Customs and Excise Act, that did not mean they had automatically become State property.

The judge said ZIMRA still had discretion to release the vehicles, impose conditions or declare them forfeited, but the court could not review a forfeiture decision that had not yet been made.

The ruling followed an application by South African transporter Ubuntu Sonke Engineering (Pty) Ltd, which argued that ZIMRA had unfairly deprived it of a vital income-generating asset over a customs declaration allegedly made by an independent clearing agent.

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The company's truck and tanker-trailer entered Zimbabwe through Beitbridge on December 18, 2025, carrying 48,751 litres of diesel. The consignment was declared as 40,000 kilogrammes of naphthalene, with ECM Chemicals (Pty) Ltd named as exporter, Chakamaster Logistics as consignee and Ashkun Logistics (Private) Ltd as the customs declarant.

ZIMRA's Anti-Smuggling Unit intercepted the vehicles and sought verification from the South African Revenue Service (SARS), which advised two days later that the supporting export documents were not authentic.

SARS supplied what it said was the correct declaration, showing that the consignment was diesel originating from Mozambique and passing through South Africa to Zimbabwe. The fuel had a customs value of ZAR633,763, with approximately US$16,138.91 in duty at risk.

ZIMRA seized the truck and tanker-trailer on December 20, 2025, and subsequently rejected the transporter's request for their release.

Ubuntu Sonke maintained that it had merely transported the fuel as part of its ordinary business, while customs clearance had been handled by Ashkun Logistics, a clearing agent appointed by the fuel owner.

The company said its driver had requested ZIMRA documentation from the clearing agent but was refused, adding that both the fuel owner and clearing agent had subsequently disappeared.

In an affidavit submitted during the appeal process, Ashkun's operations manager, Ashton Mutambara, said the transporter had no knowledge of the false declaration and attributed the problem to a communication breakdown within the clearing company.

However, ZIMRA's regional manager rejected the company's explanation, arguing that the manifest and waybill also described the cargo as naphthalene, suggesting the transporter's complicity.

The Commissioner upheld that position on February 23, 2026, relying on the alleged contents of the transporter's electronic manifest and waybill to argue that it was responsible for the declaration.

The company approached the High Court, arguing that forfeiting vehicles valued at about US$80 000 over alleged duty evasion of approximately US$16,138.91 was grossly disproportionate.

It also accused ZIMRA of imposing strict liability without establishing that it knew about or participated in the false declaration, and argued that the authority had failed to consider less severe options available under the law.

During the hearing, however, ZIMRA's lawyer, R Chirikure, conceded that the electronic manifest and waybill were important to the allegation that the transporter or its driver had made the false declaration.

She explained that system problems had prevented the documents from being produced in court.

When pressed on the consequences of their absence, Chirikure accepted that the court might be inclined to conclude that the clearing agent had submitted them, adding that ZIMRA had "no stone to turn to" on the documents.

Justice Mungwari said the concession undermined the central factual basis on which ZIMRA had sought to attribute the false declaration to the transporter.

"The effect of the concession was to collapse the central factual premise chosen by the respondent," the judge said.

But the court held that this did not resolve the application because the transporter had framed its case around an alleged completed forfeiture, when ZIMRA had not actually declared the vehicles forfeited.

The judge drew a distinction between seizure, liability to forfeiture and actual forfeiture, explaining that they were separate legal stages under the Customs Act.

"Seizure is the provisional taking of control over an article reasonably believed to be exposed under the Customs Act. Liability to forfeiture describes the statutory status that makes forfeiture legally available. Forfeiture is the later act by which the respondent declares the article forfeit," Mungwari said.

The court nevertheless found that the truck and tanker-trailer had become liable to forfeiture because they had been used to transport goods dealt with contrary to the Customs Act.

"The truck and tanker-trailer used to remove it became liable to forfeiture under s 188(2)," the judge ruled.

However, the judge stressed that liability to forfeiture did not automatically compel ZIMRA to take that step.

"The words 'liable to forfeiture' do not mean 'automatically forfeited'," Mungwari said, adding that section 193(6) gave the Commissioner discretion to release seized articles unconditionally, release them subject to conditions or declare them forfeited.

The judge found that the Commissioner's February 23 letter had dismissed the transporter's appeal and upheld the refusal to release the vehicles, but had not completed the separate process of forfeiture.

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An internal endorsement had contemplated a future forfeiture after March 20, 2026, but ZIMRA had suspended that process pending the court proceedings.

Mungwari said the court could not assess the legality, proportionality or reasonableness of a forfeiture decision that had not been made.

"The court cannot assess the reasons, proportionality or procedural validity of a declaration of forfeiture that has not been made," the judge said.

The court also found that the company could have pursued a separate legal route to recover the vehicles while they remained under seizure, under section 193(12) of the Customs Act, or properly formulated a challenge against the actual refusal to release them.

Instead, its founding papers repeatedly treated forfeiture as an accomplished fact, leaving the court unable to convert the proceedings into a different legal challenge.

"The application is accordingly incompetent and premature as framed and must end here," Mungwari ruled.

The application was struck off the roll, with Ubuntu Sonke ordered to pay ZIMRA's costs.

The ruling did not determine whether ZIMRA would ultimately be justified in forfeiting the vehicles or whether the transporter would succeed in separate proceedings seeking their recovery.