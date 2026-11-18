Mining and factory jobs have shrunk while government jobs have grown

The shift towards public-sector unionism has changed the balance within the labour movement. We examine some of the reasons for this.

In the 1970s and 80s, trade unions were rooted in mining and manufacturing. Mining remains an important base for unions such as the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), but the number of workers available to organise is much smaller than it was several decades ago, and unions constantly have to fight against retrenchments.

Mining employment peaked at about 807,000 jobs in 1987, according to employer surveys conducted at the time. In 2008, about 334,000 people were working in mining and 444,000 in 2025, according to Stats SA's household surveys. Mechanisation, restructuring and changes in production have contributed to the overall decline.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Manufacturing has also lost ground. The sector had 1.53-million jobs in 1989, according to employer surveys at the time. By 2008 it was about 2.05-million and has since fallen to 1.71-million in 2025, according to Stats SA.

These changes have weakened the employment base of unions that historically organised large factories and industrial workplaces, including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and unions in the clothing, textile and chemical industries.

Alongside these changes, outsourcing and informal employment have made parts of the workforce harder to organise. Workers are often employed through labour brokers or contractors rather than directly by the company where they work. Others work in small businesses or informal activities, where employment is often less secure and access to trade union representation is more limited.

At the same time, public-sector employment has grown. According to Stats SA surveys, the number of people working for government or state-owned entities rose from about 2.15-million in 2008 to about 2.75-million in 2025, an increase of about 600,000.

Unions that organise state employees now account for a significant share of organised workers. Within COSATU, public-sector unions rose from about 6% of members in 1991 to more than half since 2018, according to data compiled by Martin Nicol for New Agenda.

According to Stats SA Quarterly Labour Force Survey, about 66% of people employed by the public sector were in a union in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 23% of people working for private businesses.

Unions such as the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU), the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU), the Public Servants Association (PSA) and the South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) have become important organisations within the broader labour movement.

There are established bargaining structures through which public-sector unions negotiate with government and public employers. Their influence extends beyond wages to issues such as staffing, working conditions, pensions and the provision of public services.

But they face their own challenges. Wage negotiations take place within government budgets, and disputes are constrained by legislation that protects essential services. Public-sector unions must also respond to pressure to contain spending and to concerns about staffing levels and the quality of services.

Union investment companies

In some cases, the growth of trade union investment companies has created new tensions within unions. COSATU has its own investment company, Kopano Ke Matla, established in the mid-1990s, which has interests in property, financial technology, construction and security services.

The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (SACTWU) is the biggest shareholder (with 25%) in Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), a listed investment holding company with interests across several industries including hotels and gaming, transport and media.

HCI owns Golden Arrow Bus Services and has a controlling stake in eMedia Investments (e.tv and eNCA).

The Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) was established in 1995. It is linked to a NUM trust and has had interests in Primedia and Peermont, among other companies.

NUMSA's investment company owns businesses including 3Sixty Life, a life insurer; Doves Group, a funeral services business; Salt Employee Benefits, which provides retirement fund administration; and 3Sixty Health, which operates in medical scheme administration.

But 3Sixty Life was placed under curatorship by the Johannesburg High Court in 2022, following concerns about its financial position and governance. The curatorship became the subject of legal proceedings and contributed to longstanding tensions within the union over NUMSA's investment company which erupted earlier this month into an open fight.

The case raises questions about oversight, the relationship between a union and its investment companies, and how the interests of members are protected when a business encounters difficulties.

The Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers' Union (CEPPWAWU) set up an investment company with stakes in heavyweights like Sasol, Nampak and Aspen Pharmacare. However, these assets became the centre of protracted legal battles over governance, accounts and dividend distribution within the investment company. The Labour Court placed the union under administration in June 2020.

The Sunday World reported in 2022 that according to its audited financial statements, CEPPWAWU Investments' assets under management plunged from over R10-billion in 2015 to R1.7-billion in 2018.

Solidarity has developed a different model, investing capital in institutions such as the vocational training provider Sol-Tech, higher education institution Akademia and other organisations associated with the union.

Supporters argue that such investments can build assets, create income and help unions remain financially independent. They may also give unions a way to support worker development and economic transformation.

Critics argue that running commercial businesses can draw union leaders and resources away from organising and collective bargaining. They also raise concerns about conflicts of interest when union officials hold positions in companies or are paid from profits on investments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Remuneration

Unlike listed companies, unions do not have to make public the pay packages of officials.

State-owned companies and companies listed on the JSE are obliged, in terms of recent amendments to the Companies Act, to disclose directors' remuneration by name, average and median remuneration of employees and statistics comparing top earners to the lowest-paid 5% of employees.

But there is no general requirement for a union to publish the full remuneration packages of individual officials.

The Labour Relations Act requires registered trade unions to keep accounting records and report annually to the registrar of labour relations at the Department of Employment and Labour. The report must include audited financial statements, the number of its members and the names and addresses of national office-bearers and officials. The act also requires unions to make the audited financial statements and auditors' report available to members for inspection.

If union officials sit as directors or officers on union investment companies, their remuneration and benefits must be disclosed in the annual audited financial statements under the Companies Act.

But in practice it is difficult for individual members of the union or the public to find out what union officials are earning.

This is the second in a short series on the state of the labour movement in South Africa. Read part 1: Splits and shifts: the changing face of SA's unions