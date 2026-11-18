Nairobi — Four suspects have been arrested following the rescue of a four-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Malaa, Machakos County.

The police statement says the child was lured away from a group of children by a woman who promised to buy her sugar and chocolate.

"The girl had been playing with other children in an open field near her home when a woman wearing a hijab approached the group and lured her away on the pretext of taking her to a nearby shop to buy sugar and chocolate," NPS stated

Detectives from Matungulu arrested the first suspect in Tutua before pursuing further leads to Utawala, where three others were apprehended near a supermarket.

"When the girl's mother went to pick her up, the other children broke the distressing news: her daughter had been taken away by a woman who had promised to return with her," Police report said.

The girl was rescued during the intelligence-led operation.