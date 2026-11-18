Chanting "Phase out fossil fuels now" and "No extraction", the protesters carried banners demanding a people-centred approach to electrification as negotiations continued over the conference's proposed 35-by-35 target

African climate campaigners have challenged the proposed global electrification target at the ongoing COP31 climate conference, warning that its current formulation could allow countries to expand fossil fuel-powered electricity generation while claiming progress towards the energy transition.

The campaigners, who staged a demonstration at the conference venue on Tuesday, called for an electrification agenda that prioritises renewable energy, expands access to electricity and addresses the needs of communities rather than commercial interests.

Chanting "Phase out fossil fuels now" and "No extraction", the protesters carried banners demanding a people-centred approach to electrification as negotiations continued over the conference's proposed 35-by-35 target.

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The target, championed by the COP31 Presidency, seeks to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption from about 23 per cent currently to 35 per cent by 2035.

It is intended to accelerate the replacement of direct fossil fuel use in sectors such as transportation, buildings and industry with electricity, thereby reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency.

However, campaigners say the ambition could fall short of its climate objectives if governments are not required to ensure that the additional electricity comes from clean sources.

The demonstration was organised by African members of Climate Action Network (CAN) Africa as part of activities marking Africa Electrification Day.

The controversy over 35 by 35

Türkiye's COP31 Presidency introduced the Global Electrification Pledge in September, presenting it as a major initiative to accelerate electricity use across sectors of the global economy.

The initiative recognises the importance of clean power, energy storage, modern electricity grids and international cooperation, particularly to support developing countries.

However, it does not explicitly require countries to meet the additional electricity demand with renewable energy.

The issue became more contentious following the release of the first draft of the COP31 cover decision on Monday.

The draft calls on countries to work towards increasing electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, taking national circumstances into account.

However, its language also recognises the benefits of electrification regardless of the electricity mix, raising concerns among climate campaigners that countries could pursue the target without sufficiently reducing their reliance on fossil fuels.

The difference is important because electrification does not automatically translate into emissions reductions if the electricity being used is generated from coal or gas.

For instance, replacing petrol-powered vehicles with electric vehicles can reduce direct emissions from transportation. But the overall climate benefit depends partly on how the electricity used to charge those vehicles is generated.

The same applies to electric heating systems and industrial processes.

A briefing published on Tuesday by Climate Analytics, a climate science and policy institute, warned that achieving the 35-by-35 target without specifying that the additional electricity must come from clean sources could add between 0.11 and 0.14 degrees Celsius to global warming by 2050.

The institute's analysis found that the target would increase global electricity demand by about 50 per cent from current levels.

However, if renewable energy deployment does not keep pace with that demand, gas-fired electricity generation could increase.

Comparing a scenario based on the electricity mix implied by current policies with one in which additional demand is met through clean electricity, the analysis estimated that the difference could amount to between 234 and 317 gigatonnes of additional carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

Climate Analytics said governments committed to the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree Celsius temperature limit should ensure that the COP31 outcome explicitly refers to clean electrification.

Campaigners question whose interests electrification serves

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES during the demonstration, Kapwani Kavenuke, an energy campaigner with Power Shift Africa, said the protest was organised to challenge the different interpretations of electrification emerging at COP31.

She said discussions among private sector representatives and developed countries often focused on industrialisation, transportation and the growing electricity requirements of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

However, she argued that the priorities of African countries should be different, given the continent's substantial electricity access challenges.

"What the world actually needs is renewable-based electrification," she said.

Ms Kavenuke described the promotion of electrification alongside continued investments in fossil fuels as a dangerous distraction from the transition towards renewable energy.

She also questioned the growing emphasis on technologies such as carbon capture and storage, arguing that their development remains heavily dependent on fossil fuel energy.

Beyond electricity generation, she said African governments must develop the technical knowledge, skills and industries required to benefit from the global transition.

She warned that although the continent possesses significant mineral resources needed for renewable energy technologies, it risks remaining dependent on foreign companies if it fails to develop local manufacturing capacity.

"We need the education, we need the skilling, we need the industries on the ground," she said.

She urged governments to scrutinise foreign investments in critical minerals and ensure that their exploitation delivers benefits to African countries and local communities.

Also speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Muhammed Saidykhan, director of the Building Power Department at Climate Action Network International, said the demonstration was intended to ensure that Africa's energy transition reflects the needs and interests of its people.

He said more than 600 million Africans still experience energy poverty, while millions also lack access to clean cooking technologies.

Mr Saidykhan argued that electrification should not be designed primarily around the energy demands of industries and artificial intelligence but should provide affordable and reliable electricity to communities.

He called for a just transition mechanism that would guarantee community participation and ensure that African countries benefit from their natural resources.

"The demand is simple and straightforward. They want a [Belém-Antalya] mechanism on just transition to be in place that will guarantee the interests of the people," he said.

He also identified inadequate climate finance and divisions among African countries as major obstacles to advancing the continent's demands in international negotiations.

"The world is getting greener on the back of Africa. They are extracting from Africa, going to Europe, to power Europe," he said, calling for stronger cooperation among African governments to secure better benefits from the continent's mineral resources.

Nigeria's electricity paradox

For Nigeria, the debate highlights the environmental costs of continued dependence on fossil fuels.

Tijah Bolton-Akpan, executive director of Policy Alert Nigeria, said more than 60 per cent of the country's electricity depends on gas extracted largely from the Niger Delta, where communities continue to suffer gas flaring, water pollution, degraded farmlands and destroyed livelihoods.

Mr Bolton-Akpan also said more than 90 million Nigerians remain without access to the national electricity grid, arguing that the country needs to explore decentralised renewable energy solutions, including mini-grids, to reach underserved communities.

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"These people are paying a price. They are living with the price of Nigeria's electrification," he said.

He said Nigeria's energy transition commitments, including those contained in its Nationally Determined Contribution and Energy Transition Plan, must be reflected in its electricity policies.

He also identified bilateral investment agreements, particularly provisions allowing investors to challenge government decisions through investor-state dispute settlement mechanisms, as potential obstacles to climate action.

According to him, such agreements could expose Nigeria to costly international legal disputes if the government introduces policies that affect the interests of foreign energy investors.

He urged federal and state governments to commit more resources to renewable energy, particularly decentralised electricity systems in communities that have historically borne the environmental costs of fossil fuel extraction.

Mr Bolton-Akpan said the Electricity Act 2023 had created opportunities for state governments to participate more actively in electricity generation and distribution.

However, he said only a handful of states had taken steps to establish their electricity markets, urging more state governments to invest in renewable energy and decentralised mini-grids.

He said communities in the Niger Delta, which supply much of the gas used to generate electricity in other parts of Nigeria, should be prioritised in efforts to expand electricity access.

Climate finance remains a concern

Beyond electrification, Mithika Mwenda, executive director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance, said inadequate climate finance remained a major obstacle to Africa's energy transition.

He expressed concern that the latest draft negotiating text had failed to sufficiently address Africa's demand for increased adaptation finance, urging developed countries to fulfil their financial commitments rather than rely on bilateral arrangements.

He warned that without adequate funding, African countries would struggle to implement their climate commitments and expand renewable energy infrastructure.