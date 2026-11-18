A draft decision released by the COP31 Presidency also proposes measures on renewable energy, workers' rights and loss and damage, but contains no dedicated provisions on agriculture and food systems.

The COP31 Presidency has proposed increasing annual climate adaptation finance for developing countries to at least $120 billion by 2035, while calling for accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels.

The proposals are contained in an 18-page draft cover decision released on 16 November as negotiations entered their second week at the ongoing United Nations climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye.

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The document outlines proposed actions on climate finance, energy transition, health, workers' rights, oceans and gender equality, among other issues. However, it also highlights gaps in how it addresses agriculture and food systems, which are important to climate adaptation and mitigation.

The draft remains an unedited negotiating document and does not represent an agreement among participating countries. Its provisions are subject to further negotiations before the conference concludes on 20 November.

Adaptation finance

Under paragraph 73, the Presidency proposes that efforts to triple adaptation finance by 2035 should reach at least $120 billion annually. It also calls on developed countries to increase their collective financial support to developing countries and provide a roadmap showing how the target will be achieved.

The proposal comes amid a significant shortfall in funding available to countries already experiencing the effects of climate change.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), in its 2026 Adaptation Gap Report released earlier this month, estimated that developing countries would require approximately $305 billion annually by 2035 to meet their adaptation needs.

However, international public adaptation finance from developed to developing countries stood at between $28.2 billion and $31.7 billion in 2024.

UNEP warned that even if the existing international ambition to triple adaptation finance by 2035 is achieved, it would cover only 20 to 29 per cent of estimated needs.

The COP31 proposal also acknowledges the difficulties developing countries face in accessing climate finance, including high borrowing costs, limited fiscal space, unsustainable debt and complicated funding procedures.

It consequently encourages greater provision of public, grant-based and highly concessional finance, rather than loans that could further increase the debt burden of vulnerable countries.

Another proposed measure is establishing the Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance. The initiative would identify predictable sources of public funding for adaptation and loss and damage, with its findings expected to be presented for consideration at COP32 in 2027.

Loss and damage funding gap

The draft also highlights the disparity between financial requests from countries experiencing climate-related losses and the resources available through the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD).

Paragraph 84 states that requests submitted under the fund's Barbados Implementation Modality total about $2.8 billion, compared with available allocations of about $342 million.

It further notes that only 50 per cent of the $822 million pledged to the fund has reportedly been converted into contributions.

The Presidency is proposing that developed countries announce ambitious financial pledges to the loss and damage fund and other climate funds by the end of 2027.

The figures highlight the difference between financial commitments announced by governments and the resources actually made available to affected countries and communities.

Fossil fuel transition

Beyond climate finance, the document includes proposals accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels, an issue that remains contentious in international climate negotiations.

Paragraph 65 reaffirms the commitment made at COP28 in Dubai to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly and equitable manner.

Paragraph 66 goes further, calling for accelerated action to phase out fossil fuels, including an immediate transition away from their use in energy systems.

The proposed language is significant because it moves beyond the broader commitment to transition away from fossil fuels toward more explicit action to phase them out.

The draft also proposes increasing electricity's share of total final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, alongside efforts to triple global renewable energy capacity and double the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030.

On methane emissions, it encourages improved measurement and reporting, rapid d detection and repair, and the elimination of routine gas flaring and venting.

However, the document clarifies that these are global efforts to which countries would contribute according to their national circumstances. They do not establish specific targets or obligations for individual countries.

Workers and just transition

The Presidency also addresses the social and economic implications of moving towards low-emission economies.

Paragraphs 111 and 112 call for just transition pathways that would enable developing countries to participate in technology value chains, strengthen industrial capacity and create decent employment.

The draft recognises workers' rights, decent work and quality jobs as central to effective climate action. It also stresses the need to protect workers and their families from the social and economic consequences of technological and industrial changes.

However, translating these provisions into practical protections will require more than recognising workers' rights in a climate agreement. It will also depend on workers' and trade unions' participation in decisions affecting their livelihoods, as well as adequate funding for skills development and economic diversification.

Agriculture and food systems

Despite their importance to climate adaptation, mitigation and livelihoods, agriculture and food systems receive limited attention in the proposed decision.

The document contains no dedicated provisions setting out measures for food systems adaptation or mitigation, including specific action on agricultural methane emissions.

Although it references food and nutrition insecurity in its discussion of climate-related health impacts, as well as the contribution of forests to food security, these references do not amount to a comprehensive approach to climate-resilient food production and supply systems. This omission is particularly relevant to developing countries, where climate-related disruptions to rainfall, rising temperatures, flooding, d drought threaten agricultural production, food availability, d rural livelihoods.

For countries such as Nigeria, where agriculture remains an important source of employment and livelihoods, stronger attention to climate-resilient agriculture and food systems is essential to addressing the wider economic and social consequences of climate change.

Health, oceans and vulnerable communities

The draft recognises that climate change is already affecting physical and mental health, particularly in vulnerable communities.

It identifies heat stress, malaria, dengue, cholera, maternal health risks, food and nutrition insecurity, and damage to health facilities during extreme weather events among the impacts requiring attention.

It consequently calls for countries to integrate health considerations into their national adaptation and climate plans, while strengthening climate information and early warning systems to protect public health.

For mountain regions, paragraph 31 proposes a dedicated work programme on climate change, a standing agenda item under the Conference of the Parties and a high-level dialogue at COP32.

The document also encourages countries to incorporate sustainable ocean-based measures into their national climate commitments and adaptation plans, supported by predictable finance, technology and capacity-building.

On inclusion, it calls for meaningful participation by Indigenous Peoples, women, children, young people, persons with disabilities and local communities in climate action and decision-making.

Climate-related trade measures

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The draft also addresses developing countries' concerns about unilateral climate-related trade measures.

Paragraph 115 expresses concern that such measures could transfer the economic burden of climate action to developing countries, with consequences for market access, competitiveness, investment and industrialisation.

It proposes discussions on common guiding principles for climate-related trade measures, including transparency, non-discrimination and interoperability.

Paragraph 119 further calls on developed countries to phase out unilateral climate-related trade-restrictive measures and other measures that negatively affect international climate cooperation by the end of 2027.

The proposals reflect wider concerns among developing countries that climate policies adopted by wealthier economies should not create additional economic barriers for countries with fewer resources to transition to low-emission industries.

Negotiations enter decisive phase

The proposals come as countries enter the final stretch of COP31, with major disagreements still to be resolved.

COP31 President of Negotiations Chris Bowen said more than 100 agenda items and around 60 significant mandates remained under consideration, covering issues including climate finance, adaptation, mitigation and just transition.

COP31 President Murat Kurum said the coming week would be crucial to translating the progress made during the conference into concrete decisions.

"We will intensify our ministerial-level consultations and work hard to translate the issues under consideration by countries into common decisions," Mr Kurum said.

Mr Bowen also acknowledged that some provisions in the draft would not receive support from all participating countries, describing the document as an early basis for discussions ahead of further negotiations.

As the conference approaches its scheduled conclusion on 20 November, countries will have to resolve differences over climate finance, the future of fossil fuels and support for vulnerable nations.