Mr Fashola, who succeeded Mr Tinubu as Lagos State governor in 2007, credited the president with various achievements in his first term.

Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola, said on Tuesday that President Bola Tinubu should be re-elected for second term based on the policies he has introduced during his administration.

Mr Fashola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Minister of Works and Housing during the late President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure, listed the reviewed minimum wage, the stundents' loan scheme oveerseen by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), harmonisation of tax laws, stamp duty waivers on lease agreements and introduction of CNG as the policies.

Mr Fashola, who appeared as a guest on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday evening, admitted that there were gaps between policies and results, but said, "We are seeing the roll-out slowly, and in the fullness of time, you will see the impacts."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"These are the compelling reasons why we must not abort this journey mid-term and exchange it for uncertain promises without assurances," the former governor added.

Mr Fashola also defended the subsidy removal policy, which Nigerians have blamed for the growing economic hardship accros the country.

He noted that without its removal, Nigeria would lose foreign income.

Mr Fashola, who succeeded Mr Tinubu as Lagos State governor in 2007 and served in that capacity for two terms ending May 2015, emphasised that the president's policies did not cause hardship but described it as a collective global issue.

"There is no need to deny that the cost of living is now a global challenge. Any right-thinking person will concede to that, and Nigeria is not immune to that challenge," he said.

He blamed Nigeria's economic hardship on the world's recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic, Russia/Ukraine and the Middle East wars.

He called on the opposition to argue on how to increase the benefits of the Tinubu administration's reforms for Nigerians rather than proposing to bring back subsidies.

Mr Fashola said this to oppose the African Democractic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar's remarks on his plan for the petrol subsidy.

The former Vice President, Mr Abubakar, promised to review existing crude oil supply commitments, including those linked to borrowing, to make more oil available to domestic refineries under his proposed production-based petrol subsidy if elected president in 2027.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the 2027 general elections draw close, many members of the ruling All Progressives Congress are intesifying their campaigns for Mr Tinubu's re-election.

On 3 November, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, also noted that Mr Tinubu should be elected on the strength of his performance in the last three and a half years.