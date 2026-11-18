Residents say oil sheen appears on their fishing waters every rainy season, threatening livelihoods and raising questions about decades-old capped oil wells.

Residents of Ntan Mbat, a fishing community in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, have resolved to petition petroleum regulators and the National Assembly over recurring oil pollution they say is destroying their fishing livelihoods.

The residents said oil sheen regularly appeared on their fishing waters, particularly during the rainy season, despite years of complaints to government officials and their political representatives.

They announced the decision on Monday during a community training on environmental rights, grassroots organising and advocacy organised by Peace Point Development Foundation (PPDF), in partnership with the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), at Ntan Mbat Community Hall.

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The proposed petitions will be directed to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) and the National Assembly, with the community seeking an investigation into the suspected source of the pollution and its effects on their environment.

Ntan Mbat comprises four villages: Edem Ntan Mbat, Obot Ukim Ntan Mbat, Obot Enang Ntan Mbat and Usuk Ntan Mbat.

Residents said the pollution originates from the direction of Esuk Ntan Mbat, an area within the community that is not recognised as a separate certified village. They identified three oil wells, reportedly drilled and capped in the 1950s, as requiring investigation.

Although residents could not pinpoint the precise source of the oil sheen, they said the affected water bodies connect to the Calabar-Itu River, raising concerns about the potential spread of pollution beyond the immediate area.

Decades of complaints, threatened livelihoods

Friday Akpan, the village council chairman of Ntan Mbat, said the community had repeatedly approached government officials and political representatives at the state level over the recurring pollution but had yet to receive a meaningful response.

"Every rainy season, oil will spill all over the community. We, as a community, will call on the government to come to our plight, especially at the state level, through our representatives in the past, but nothing is forthcoming," he said.

Mr Akpan said the training had introduced residents to the regulatory institutions and public authorities responsible for addressing environmental pollution.

"We are delighted over the training of today. It has opened our eyes to the regulators and duty bearers we will now approach: NOSDRA, NUPRC and the National Assembly. We will petition them to come and look into the matter," he said.

The village head of Obot Ukim, Enefiok Bassey, also commended the organisers, saying he would mobilise the heads of the other three villages to jointly write to the relevant authorities. He said the recurring oil sheen had severely affected residents who depend on fishing for their livelihoods.

"When we see the oil sheen on the water, which usually happens during the rainy season, we don't see fish to catch at all," he said.

The consequences, residents said, extend beyond those who venture into the water to fish.

Fish dryers and sellers also depend on the catch brought home by fishermen. A decline in fish catch therefore affects the entire fishing value chain, reducing income for households that depend on the trade.

Learning to demand accountability

The training was designed to help residents move from individual complaints to organised community advocacy, with emphasis on documenting environmental incidents, gathering evidence and identifying the institutions responsible for responding to them.

In a presentation, Umo Isuaikoh, coordinator of PPDF, discussed the Nigeria Socio-Ecological Alternatives Charter and the Niger Delta Alternatives Convergence, highlighting the need for development that protects communities, ecosystems and livelihoods.

He explained that the frameworks advocate protecting rivers, creeks and mangroves; community participation in decisions on extractive activities; environmental restoration; and a transition away from dependence on oil.

For fishing communities, the principles include ensuring that fishers are consulted on decisions about their fishing grounds, that environmental damage is prevented, and that compensation, where established, restores lost livelihoods rather than merely providing temporary financial relief.

Mr Isuaikoh's presentation also emphasised that environmental protection should not be separated from economic survival.

For communities whose livelihoods depend on fishing, he explained, the destruction of waterways translates into declining fish stocks, reduced household income and threats to food security.

In another presentation, an environmentalist, Peace Udoh, addressed grassroots organising and advocacy for environmental justice

She called on residents to document changes in their environment, including declining fish catches, unusual water colour, dead fish, disappearing mangroves and other signs of ecological degradation.

She said community members possessed valuable knowledge about their environment because of their longstanding interaction with the rivers and creeks.

She encouraged fishers to record where they fish, the quantity and species of fish caught, unusual changes in water conditions and the dates and locations of suspected pollution incidents.

According to her, such records, when properly documented and verified, could provide evidence to support community demands for government intervention.

She also stressed the importance of collective action, urging residents to work together, engage regulators, attend public hearings, approach the media and build alliances with other fishers through the fishnet alliance.

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"Your experience is data," she told participants, explaining that individual observations could become stronger evidence when systematically documented and independently verified.

Ms Udoh asked Ntan Mbat residents to communicate their experiences through local radio, community meetings, WhatsApp voice notes and partnerships with media organisations.

"We are not against development, but development should not destroy our water and our future," she said, urging residents to demand accountability peacefully and collectively.

The training comes amid growing concerns about the environmental consequences of ageing and abandoned petroleum infrastructure in Akwa Ibom and other Niger Delta communities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 10 November that residents of communities in Ikono and Ibiono Ibom were learning to document environmental pollution after decades of complaints about oil allegedly seeping from abandoned wells drilled and capped in the 1950s.

In September, PREMIUM TIMES also reported that residents of oil-bearing communities in the two local government areas had demanded an urgent assessment, remediation and protection of abandoned oil wells and ageing petroleum infrastructure.

The residents' latest decision to approach regulators and lawmakers signals a move from raising complaints through local political channels to seeking formal regulatory and legislative intervention.