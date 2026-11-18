Nairobi — President William Ruto returns to Parliament on Wednesday for his 2026 State of the Nation Address facing scrutiny over the implementation of a Sh5 trillion transformation blueprint he unveiled nearly a year ago, promising to reposition Kenya as a competitive, industrialised and export-oriented economy.

The annual address is a constitutional requirement under Article 132(1)(c), which obligates the President to report to Parliament on measures taken and progress achieved in the realisation of national values set out under Article 10 of the Constitution.

In his November 20, 2025 State of the Nation Address, Ruto outlined four priorities: investing in people, transforming Kenya into a net exporter, expanding water storage and irrigation, and upgrading energy generation and transport infrastructure.

The President estimated that the programme would require at least Sh5 trillion over a decade, proposing a National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) and a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) to mobilise capital without relying excessively on public borrowing.

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The blueprint included targets to construct at least fifty mega dams, bring 2.5 million acres under irrigation, add 10,000 megawatts to electricity generation capacity and tarmac 28,000 kilometres of roads.

Nearly a year later, the record points to progress in some areas, although the scale of financing required and the pace of implementation remain significant challenges.

The Sh5 trillion financing test

The National Treasury's Draft 2027 Budget Policy Statement reports that the National Infrastructure Fund has been initially capitalised with Sh310.6 billion, comprising Sh106.3 billion from the Kenya Pipeline Company initial public offering and Sh204.3 billion from the government's partial divestiture of its Safaricom stake.

The government aims to mobilise up to Sh5 trillion over time, including a target of attracting approximately US$2 billion in international co-investment through certified funds.

However, the initial capitalisation represents only about 6.2 per cent of the wider ambition and should not be confused with money already deployed on infrastructure projects. Treasury documents do not establish binding third-party investment commitments at the scale envisaged.

The Safaricom proceeds also face uncertainty following a High Court decision nullifying the government's partial divestiture, which the State is appealing.

The Sovereign Wealth Fund has advanced institutionally through enactment of its legal framework, with proposed components covering economic stabilisation, strategic infrastructure investment and savings for future generations. However, Treasury documents do not disclose a specific figure for capital raised or committed to the fund.

The financing ambition also faces a difficult fiscal environment. The World Bank's November 2026 Kenya Economic Update puts gross public debt at 69.9 per cent of GDP at the end of June 2026, while interest costs stood at 5.8 per cent of GDP.

The fiscal deficit widened to 6.8 per cent of GDP in the 2025/26 financial year, against an original target of 4.7 per cent, highlighting the pressure on public finances as the government pursues major infrastructure investments.

The export and agriculture challenge

Ruto's ambition to transform Kenya from a net importer into a net exporter was anchored on expanding agricultural production, irrigation and value addition.

The President cited an annual food import bill of approximately Sh500 billion and committed to constructing fifty mega dams, alongside medium, small and micro dams, to expand irrigation and reduce reliance on rain-fed agriculture.

However, the 2026 Economic Survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows merchandise exports increased from Sh932.2 billion in 2024 to Sh967.9 billion in 2025, while imports rose from Sh2.71 trillion to Sh2.77 trillion.

The merchandise trade deficit consequently widened from Sh1.59 trillion to Sh1.65 trillion, with the export-to-import ratio declining from 41.1 per cent to 40.4 per cent.

Petroleum products remained the largest import category at Sh511.5 billion, while tea led exports at Sh187.1 billion, followed by cut flowers and vegetables and fruits.

Agriculture accounted for 23.2 per cent of GDP in 2025 but grew by 3.1 per cent, below overall economic growth of 4.6 per cent.

The figures underscore the challenge of increasing agricultural productivity and processing capacity sufficiently to reduce import dependence and expand export earnings.

Energy and transport infrastructure

Energy generation offers one of the clearer indicators of progress against the President's infrastructure commitments.

Ruto pledged to add 10,000MW to electricity generation capacity within seven years, arguing that affordable and reliable power would support manufacturing, agro-processing and emerging digital industries.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority's 2026 Energy and Petroleum Statistics Report puts installed generation capacity at 3,987.2MW as at June 2026, compared with 3,840.8MW a year earlier.

The 146.4MW increase included 70MW of additional geothermal capacity from two plants at the Menengai geothermal field in Nakuru County.

Geothermal accounted for 25.42 per cent of installed capacity, followed by hydropower at 21.88 per cent, thermal generation at 15.8 per cent, solar at 14.73 per cent and wind at 10.94 per cent.

While the expansion points to continued investment, the government still faces the task of mobilising the capital required to achieve its 10,000MW target.

Transport infrastructure has also recorded movement, particularly through the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Kisumu and eventually Malaba.

Ruto and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni jointly launched construction of the Kisumu-Malaba section at Kibos in March 2026, following the groundbreaking of the Naivasha-Kisumu section.

Physical works, including excavation and drainage preparation, have since commenced along sections of the corridor, while land acquisition and compensation processes continue.

The government has allocated Sh25 billion for compensation to affected landowners.

However, the estimated cost of the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba extension was revised to approximately Sh651 billion in October 2026, up from Sh502.9 billion.

The government expects to mobilise about Sh618.8 billion from external financiers through revenue securitisation backed by future collections from the two per cent Railway Development Levy on imports.

The projected financing is not equivalent to money already secured or disbursed, leaving the availability of capital a major determinant of the project's delivery timeline.

Growth, jobs and the cost of doing business

Kenya's economy expanded by 4.6 per cent in 2025, slightly below the 4.7 per cent recorded in 2024, according to KNBS.

The World Bank says growth strengthened to 5.2 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, supported by stronger industry and services, although agricultural growth slowed.

Employment expanded by 4 per cent in 2025, but 83.8 per cent of jobs remained informal. KNBS data puts informal employment at approximately 18.1 million jobs, compared with 3.5 million in formal employment.

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The Central Bank of Kenya's September 2026 Market Perceptions Survey also points to a continuing challenge in translating economic activity into employment.

Respondents expected employment to remain broadly stable in 2026 compared with 2025, with banks anticipating stronger recruitment than non-bank private sector firms.

Among non-bank businesses, cost reduction was the leading consideration influencing employment decisions, cited by 19 per cent of respondents, followed by business expansion at 13 per cent and improved efficiency at 11 per cent.

Businesses also identified high operating costs, including energy, fuel and water, delayed government payments, expensive credit and uncertainty over taxation as constraints on growth.

The survey nevertheless found sustained optimism about economic prospects, supported by infrastructure investment, tourism, agriculture, private sector credit and digital innovation. Respondents projected average growth of approximately 4.7 per cent in 2026.

The outlook is tempered by pressure on household purchasing power. The World Bank reports that headline inflation rose to 7.3 per cent in October 2026 from 4.6 per cent a year earlier, with energy prices increasing by 10.4 per cent and food prices by 10.2 per cent.

The figures complicate the administration's efforts to translate macroeconomic stability into improved living standards, particularly for households facing high food, transport and electricity costs.

As Parliament receives the President's latest assessment, the Sh5 trillion blueprint offers a framework against which his administration's performance can be measured.

The central test is whether the progress recorded in financing, energy and transport infrastructure can translate into expanded exports, productive employment, affordable business costs and tangible improvements in household welfare.