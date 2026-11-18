Johannesburg emergency services have corrected earlier reports, confirming that an 11-year-old girl, not a nine-year-old boy, is missing in Dobsonville.

Rescuers recovered the body of a man in his 40s after he was reportedly swept away while crossing a stream in Soweto.

The desperate search for an 11-year-old girl believed to have been swept away by floodwaters in Dobsonville, Soweto, is set to resume on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services initially reported that a nine-year-old boy had gone missing during Tuesday's severe thunderstorms.

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But City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has corrected the information after speaking to the missing child's father.

"Colleagues, we just have to correct some of the details we received yesterday, I am with the Father of the child. He confirms that we are looking for an 11 years old girl, not a boy as it was reported earlier," Mulaudzi said.

The girl went missing on Tuesday afternoon as heavy rain flooded roads and homes across Johannesburg.

Rescue teams suspended their search on Tuesday because rising floodwaters made conditions dangerous.

The search was scheduled to resume at 8am on Wednesday when visibility and conditions were expected to improve.

In the same area, rescuers recovered the body of a man believed to be in his 40s.

The man reportedly tried to cross a stream when floodwaters swept him away. His family has identified his body.

Mulaudzi said emergency teams remained on high alert across all seven regions of Johannesburg following the severe thunderstorms.

Although no major incidents were reported overnight, residents have been warned to stay away from flooded roads and overflowing streams.

Motorists have also been urged to drive carefully, while people living in low-lying areas and informal settlements have been warned against crossing flooded streams.

The search continues as the girl's family waits for news of her whereabouts.