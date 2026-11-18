The number of people falling ill with TB in South Africa is declining year-on-year, but the number of deaths due to the disease remain stubbornly high.

An estimated 235,000 people in South Africa fell ill with tuberculosis (TB) in 2025, while about 53,000 died of the disease. This is according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) latest TB estimates, published this week alongside its Global Tuberculosis Report 2026. You can see the WHO's TB country profile for South Africa here.

There is a clear downward trend in the number of people falling ill with TB. According to the WHO, South Africa's TB incidence rate has declined by 63% since 2015. By contrast, the absolute number of annual deaths due to TB have declined by only 19% over the same period.

South Africa's TB epidemic continues to be closely intertwined with HIV. Of the 235,000 people who fell ill with TB in 2025, an estimated 139,000 were living with HIV, and of the 53,000 TB deaths, just over half (27,000) were in people with HIV.

There were an estimated 14,000 cases of drug-resistant TB in the country in 2025.

The numbers in context

The new WHO TB incidence estimates are substantially lower than estimates from Thembisa, the leading mathematical model of HIV and TB in South Africa. According to Thembisa, an estimated 306,000 people...