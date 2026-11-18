African governments should address shortages of midwives and improve their working conditions to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare and reduce preventable deaths, a senior United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) official has said.

Lydia Zigomo, UNFPA Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, made the call as the Africa Midwifery Acceleration Forum 2026 opened in Kigali on Tuesday, November 17, bringing together about 200 participants from 43 African countries.

She urged governments to go beyond training by employing qualified midwives, equipping them adequately and involving them in health policy and workforce planning.

Hosted by the Government of Rwanda, UNFPA and Africa CDC, the forum is expected to produce a Continental Midwifery Acceleration Roadmap for Africa 2026-2035, aligned with the African Union Roadmap to 2030 and Beyond and the Three Zeros Framework. The African Midwifery Leadership Network is also expected to be launched on November 20.

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Zigomo indicated that midwives provide services beyond pregnancy and childbirth, including HIV and sexually transmitted infection care, responses to gender-based violence and reproductive cancer services.

"When a woman or girl comes to a health centre, she needs to be seen as a person, as an individual, coming and presenting with different needs and issues and concerns," she said.

She said community outreach also helps midwives reach women and young people who might not otherwise seek care. Recalling a visit to DR Congo in March, she said outreach had helped survivors of sexual violence access safe places for medical and psychosocial support.

Midwife shortages and gaps in health systems put lives at risk

Universal coverage of midwifery services, combined with effective interventions, could avert 67 per cent of maternal deaths, 64 per cent of neonatal deaths and 65 per cent of stillbirths, she pointed out.

Yet Eastern and Southern Africa face a shortage of 370,000 midwives, while North Africa and the Arab region lack another 128,000. The shortages are particularly severe in fragile and humanitarian settings, where midwives are often the only health workers available to provide life-saving care.

Zigomo said she had visited teaching hospitals where maternity wards relied on young nurses and midwives still in training, even though more than 8,000 trained and experienced midwives were unemployed in one of the countries she visited.

Citing Zambia, she said an estimated $241 million investment to achieve 95 per cent universal health coverage for midwives could generate $2.3 billion in economic benefits, equivalent to $9.30 for every dollar invested.

She warned that health systems should not depend on midwives' personal sacrifices to compensate for inadequate resources and working conditions.

"I want to see fewer stories of midwives having to perform miracles against all odds. We should not have to rely on women's heroic sacrifice to compensate for fragile systems," she said.

Some midwives work without basic equipment and supplies, including condoms, she said, a situation that can contribute to unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions and HIV and STI infections.

Zigomo also called for midwives to be involved in decisions on health policies, workforce planning and national budgets.

"Governments should also turn existing strategies into funded and accountable action plans at national and sub-national levels."

Rwanda expands midwifery training

Minister of State for Health Yvan Butera said Rwanda had increased its annual midwifery training intake from about 72 three years ago to 1,050 this year, a nearly 15-fold increase. The first graduates under the expanded programme are expected to complete training within the next two weeks and begin working shortly afterwards.

Rwanda records about 300,000 births annually. Twenty-five years ago, only one in four children was delivered with the assistance of a skilled healthcare worker. Today, 98 per cent of women give birth in health facilities with skilled healthcare workers, Butera said.

He attributed the progress to sustained healthcare investment and support from development partners, including UNFPA. He thanked the agency for scholarships for Rwanda's first 15 midwives, as well as the Government of England and other partners that supported expanded training.

Butera said public and private universities should work together to increase training capacity while maintaining standards.

"You cannot train a national workforce through one university. It would take so many years. So, we work with private universities as well, to maintain the standard and the level of investment," he said.

Technology and better care

Butera said digital tools, including portable ultrasound equipment, point-of-care diagnostics, digital records, simulation and e-learning, could help healthcare workers in remote facilities assess patients, make decisions and refer complicated cases more quickly.

"Technology will not replace midwives, but it must extend their reach," he said.

Rwanda has reduced maternal and under-five mortality by 85 per cent over the past 25 years, Butera said. However, neonatal deaths still account for nearly half of deaths among children under five, indicating the need for greater investment in care during the first hours, days and weeks after birth.

"The midwife is usually the first guardian of that child. The first hour, the first day, the first week. If you want to keep investing in child survival, you must keep investing in those who are there when their life begins," he said.

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He urged African countries to retain trained midwives and provide conditions that enable them to deliver quality care, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

"What Rwanda has achieved in 25 years, every African country can achieve and can do even better. But that will happen if we all act together," he said.

UNICEF Rwanda Country Representative Lieke van de Wiel said improving maternal and newborn health also required investment in midwives' training, equipment, remuneration and reliable funding.

"Your job is to approach the woman who needs your help holistically. For that, you need not only training and equipment, but also dignified jobs, domestic funding, predictable funding and standards to adhere to," she said.

She called on African governments to provide sustainable, transparent and predictable budgets for midwives' training, coaching, mentoring, deployment and retention.

Van de Wiel said UN agencies would continue helping countries implement the continental roadmap according to their national needs.

"Do trust us that in this trajectory, you won't be alone, and we will be there every step of the way," she said, adding that UNFPA would be an important champion of the work.