Monrovia — The Liberia National Police (LNP), in partnership with the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), has commenced a Criminal Justice Executive Course aimed at strengthening the professional capacity and leadership skills of police officers.

The training officially began at the Liberia National Police Academy and Training School in Paynesville, bringing together participants and six facilitators from KAIPTC.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Deputy Inspector General of Police for Training and Manpower Development, Hon. Sadatu L. M. Reeves, welcomed the facilitators and expressed appreciation to the donors for supporting the initiative.

Reeves encouraged participants to take full advantage of the training opportunity, noting that it would help improve their knowledge, skills, and professional capacity in criminal justice administration.

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Also speaking on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police for Administration, Hon. William K. Mulbah, thanked KAIPTC and the Ghana Police Force for their continued support to the LNP, particularly in professional training and capacity development.

Mulbah said the course is consistent with the Liberia National Police's Five-Year Strategic Plan, which seeks to build a more professional, accountable, responsive, and citizen-centered police institution.

He noted that the training is expected to strengthen leadership, promote respect for human rights, improve cooperation among law enforcement and other justice institutions, and enhance the administration of criminal justice.

The course is being facilitated by six representatives from KAIPTC, who are expected to share their practical knowledge and experience with participants to improve their understanding and application of effective criminal justice practices.

Meanwhile, the head of the KAIPTC delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to Liberia. The delegation was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General Mulbah.

The Liberia National Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining its partnership with KAIPTC and the Ghana Police Force, while urging participants to apply the knowledge and skills gained during the training to improve policing standards and institutional performance.

The initiative forms part of the LNP's ongoing efforts to strengthen its institutional capacity, uphold professional standards, and provide effective and accountable policing services to the people of Liberia.