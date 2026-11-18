interview

Kenya is undertaking massive preparations as it gears up to co-host the 36th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027) alongside Uganda and Tanzania. This will mark the first time the tournament takes place in East Africa since Ethiopia hosted the 10th edition in 1976. Construction work is nearing completion on the 60,000-capacity Raila Odinga International Stadium (formerly known as Talanta Stadium). Ahead of its historic January 5 inauguration, the CEO of the AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee, Tony Lungaho, told AllAfrica's Boakai Fofana that the occasion will bring two of Europe's most celebrated football clubs - FC Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam - to Nairobi for a landmark clash.



Please give us an overview of what is expected to happen in January.

To understand January, it helps to look at how this idea started. After Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda won the bid to host AFCON 2027 - and with the African Nations Championship (CHAN) coming first - I went on benchmarking trips to the CAF Champions League final and the AFCON final.

When I returned, I realized the capacity gap was too wide. It is unfair to ask a Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of nearly 400 people to execute a major tournament without prior hands-on experience. Since it is too expensive to fly 400 people abroad to observe major finals, we decided to bring that caliber of event home.

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Second, we have built the most technically advanced stadium in Africa - the only venue on the continent combining a virtual offside line, a native VAR system, and goal-line technology. A stadium of that standard deserved an equally historic inauguration.

In January, for the first time in history, two UEFA Champions League-winning sides will clash on African soil. At first, clubs were hesitant because it had never been done in Africa before. By pulling this off, we are opening the door for the continent to experience top-tier global football right at its doorstep.

The first phase of tickets has already sold out. What does that say about anticipation in Kenya and the wider region?

It is complete vindication. People initially questioned our choice of teams, but African fans are discerning - when you deliver a superior product, they show up.

Selling out in eight minutes is practically unheard of. It proves our new ticketing system - which allows fans to select exact seats, understand their matchday experience, and pay across multiple financial platforms - works seamlessly. We have even sold tickets to fans in Colombia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Armenia. If we make it possible, the world will come to Africa.

Have you factored in affordability for ordinary fans in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania?

Absolutely. Tickets start at €15 to keep them as accessible as possible, while ensuring the event sustains itself through ticket sales and sponsorships without relying on government money.

To lower the barrier further, we introduced mobile-money installment plans, allowing fans to pay off a €15 ticket in €2 increments over seven months. Cost is usually the biggest obstacle keeping Africans from top-tier sports; this is a model that can be replicated across all 54 countries.

So you are using this match as a live test case for AFCON 2027?

Exactly. While we have partnered with international experts to ensure world-class execution, our own LOC staff are embedded directly into functional roles. All 400 committee members will gain real-time operational experience that we can refine ahead of 2027.

Beyond the match, building a stadium is one thing; making it financially viable is the true legacy. This venue will double as a premier concert and entertainment hub for our creative economy.

As head of the LOC, how are broader infrastructure preparations shaping up for AFCON?

Hosting AFCON relies on four pillars: competition venues, hospitality and healthcare, transport infrastructure, and the fans.

Kenya already has strong roads, airports, and hospitals. The missing piece was sports infrastructure. Talanta Stadium is 96% to 98% complete ahead of our November 30 handover. Meanwhile, Kasarani - which stood for 40 years and successfully hosted CHAN - now features an advanced Monaco-Bermudagrass hybrid pitch. Launching Talanta signals that Kenya is 100% ready to host the biggest football party Africa has ever seen.

What were your biggest takeaways from hosting CHAN, and what will you improve for AFCON?

Our biggest lesson was underestimating Kenyan enthusiasm. Even matches not featuring Kenya drew massive crowds; during the Morocco vs. Madagascar final, fans packed the stadium to capacity and even sang the Moroccan national anthem.

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Going forward, we need tighter stadium crowd-flow controls, alongside more public fan zones and free-to-air broadcasts to absorb overflow demand. Aside from crowd management, CAF rated CHAN the most successful edition ever held.

What about the national team's readiness on the pitch?

As our Minister often says, we cannot build world-class stadiums just for other nations to shine in. We have heavily resourced the Harambee Stars, with a rigorous preparation program running through June next year. Any team facing Kenya won't just play 11 men—they will the millions of fans.

Finally, how are you leveraging this moment for grassroots football?

Kenya last hosted a multi-sport event of this scale 40 years ago during the 1987 All-Africa Games. Beyond upgrading six major stadiums to AFCON standards, we are building 29 community grounds - without using taxpayer money - to nurture young talent. Giving kids the chance to watch Africa's best players in accessible hometown venues will be the defining legacy of 2027.

With Kenya now visa-free for fellow Africans, we are inviting the continent and the world to join us for a once-in-a-generation experience.