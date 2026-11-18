Antalya, Türkiye — When unpredictable rainfall, rising temperatures and declining soil fertility threatened agricultural production across Nigeria four years ago, Baliqees Salaudeen-Ibrahim turned to biofertilisers to keep soil healthy, sustain her horticultural production and build resilience against the growing effects of climate change.

She injects wastewater from the fish pond into her farm's irrigation system, delivering a rich source of organic matter, nitrogen, phosphorus, and essential minerals to crops such as bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, and sweet corn in a greenhouse.

"Part of our strategy is to ensure that we are not over-relying on agrochemicals and fertilisers to produce our crops. So we leverage manure from poultry farmers," says Salaudeen-Ibrahim, co-founder and chief executive officer of Green Republic Farms, in Ibadan, southwestern Nigeria, at the United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

"This enhances the soil's nutrients. We are producing nutritious and organic food for the communities."

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With changing weather patterns and deteriorating soil conditions making farming increasingly challenging across Africa, farmers are adopting biofertilisers. Biofertilisers, made from living beneficial microorganisms combined with organic carrier materials and farm or urban wastes, provide nutrients like nitrogen and phosphate.

Some farmers mix fresh cow dung, poultry droppings, and livestock waste with plant and crop residues like green leaves and leftover harvest waste. They ferment the mixture in compost.

These biofertilisers strengthen plant resilience against drought, extreme heat, and degraded soils, while also reducing reliance on expensive chemical inputs.

It reverses soil erosion and compaction while also improving soil moisture by increasing soil's water-holding capacity so that plants can survive longer during dry spells.

The 28-year-old Salaudeen-Ibrahim says the use of wastewater from fish ponds is giving her high yields. "The fish wastewater has high-quality nutrients that, if you use it to grow vegetables, they do so well," she says.

In sub-Saharan Africa alone, nearly 40% of soils are degraded, contributing to declining productivity, biodiversity loss, reduced water retention, and increased vulnerability to climate shocks.

Jeneba Kpaka Bangura, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Climate Change, Government of Sierra Leone, said that Africa's soils are strategic assets that need protection and restoration. "Protecting and restoring them is an investment in food security, economic resilience, climate action, and the prosperity of future generations," Bangura said. "We need to move from dialogue to investment, from pilot projects to scale, and from policy commitments to measurable actions."

James Mwangi, CEO and co-founder of Africa Climate Ventures, said that locally made bio-inputs rebuild soil health and raise the return on every other input. "Certify them, finance the producers, and count soil health in national plans."

Many countries in the Global South remain heavily dependent on imported synthetic fertilisers. Africa imports approximately 80% of its fertiliser requirements. This exposes farmers and governments to price volatility, geopolitical disruptions, and growing fiscal burdens from subsidies.

Prices of fertilisers spiked during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the conflict in the Middle East this year.

Rosina Mbenya, Kenya's Country Lead for the Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Association, said farmers are already using bio-inputs in their own small ways. "Concessional funding and incubation hubs can place resources and technology in their hands for standardising and scaling," Mbenya says.

But Salaudeen-Ibrahim says that though she uses biofertilisers, she still needs chemical fertilisers because biofertilisers are in limited supply.

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Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) president Alice Ruhweza says her organisation is promoting biofertilisers as a complement to chemical fertilisers. "Biofertilisers alone cannot get us to where we want to be. So we work with farmers to ensure they use synthetic fertilisers in a way that can actually sustain soils," she said.

As world leaders gather for the Conference of the Parties, or COP31, in the Mediterranean country, farmers like Baliqees Salaudeen-Ibrahim are calling for support to scale up their farming businesses. "Farmers are no longer waiting for leaders to come. We are already leveraging whatever they have left for us. We want to move from policy writing to implementation," she said.

Baliqees Salaudeen-Ibrahim employs 65 women at her farm and is working to scale up production. "I want to grow my farm until I list on a major stock exchange," she said.

IPS UN Bureau Report