Addis Abeba — Nearly 905,000 additional people in Ethiopia could be pushed into poverty and 2.8 million into undernourishment in 2027 as the effects of a potentially exceptionally strong El Niño converge with higher global fuel prices linked to the Iran war, according to a new analysis by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).

The analysis, published on November 17 by IFPRI researchers Emerta Aragie and Chris Hillbruner, projects that the combined shocks could reduce Ethiopia's gross domestic product (GDP) by between 0.4% and 1.1% below its projected baseline, with an average decline of 0.8%. Agriculture is expected to bear a disproportionate share of the economic damage, with agricultural GDP projected to contract by 2% in the average scenario.

The researchers identified El Niño-related agricultural losses as the principal driver of the projected economic slowdown. However, higher global fuel prices associated with disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are also expected to compound pressure on household incomes, purchasing power and food security.

Using IFPRI's Rural Investment and Policy Analysis (RIAPA) model, the researchers examined how the overlapping shocks could affect agricultural production, economic growth, household incomes, food prices, poverty and nutrition. Their projections are based on three possible scenarios for the 2026 meher harvest, reflecting varying degrees of rainfall deficits and agricultural productivity losses.

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"Using the above 2027 economic outlook as a baseline, the model suggests it is El Niño's impacts that are likely to slow Ethiopian economic performance, particularly in agriculture, with reverberating effects on household spending, food security, and nutrition," the researchers said.

They cautioned that climate-related projections carry greater uncertainty than those associated with global market prices, particularly in the absence of large-scale crop assessments.

The meher harvest, which typically takes place between October and December, accounts for more than 95% of Ethiopia's annual agricultural production, making disruptions to the main rainy season particularly consequential.

Under the moderate El Niño scenario, agricultural productivity is projected to decline by 2% nationally, while the mild and severe scenarios envisage reductions of 1% and 3%, respectively. The resulting losses would be concentrated in drought-prone areas, with agricultural production in dry highland areas projected to decline by 9.6% and in dry lowland areas by 6.5%.

Moist highland and lowland agricultural systems are expected to experience comparatively smaller effects, underscoring the uneven exposure of Ethiopia's agricultural zones to climate shocks.

The analysis further projects that agricultural commodity prices could rise by between 0.3% and 1% under the El Niño scenarios, adding to pressure on household purchasing power. Overall, real household expenditure could decline by an average of 1.9%, with urban households facing a larger reduction of 2.8%, compared with 1.5% among rural households.

The researchers measured poverty using the international $3-a-day threshold and classified people consuming less than approximately 1,850 kilocalories per adult equivalent per day as undernourished.

"These price and income effects have a significant impact on the population's well-being," they said, warning that the combined shocks could deepen existing vulnerabilities even where the overall economic contraction appears relatively modest.

More than 57% of those newly pushed into poverty and approximately 76% of those falling into undernourishment are projected to be in rural areas.

While the Iran-related fuel price shock is expected to have comparatively limited effects on agricultural production and national GDP, it is projected to account for approximately 472,000 of the additional people falling into poverty and 699,000 of those becoming undernourished.

Recent in-depth Addis Standard analyses, The Hormuz Entanglement and The Fertilizer Paradox, have warned that the unfolding crisis extends far beyond temporary supply shortages. They highlighted the convergence of external shocks and domestic structural weaknesses, arguing that the consequences are no longer confined to the energy and agricultural sectors but constitute a broader national vulnerability, with cascading implications for inflation, food security, economic growth and political stability.

The researchers also warned that continued conflict in northern Ethiopia could further exacerbate food insecurity and humanitarian needs, although its specific economic and nutritional impacts remain difficult to quantify.

The findings come as Ethiopia faces mounting climate-related risks against a backdrop of persistent insecurity, displacement and high food prices. The World Food Program's September 2026 country brief identified food inflation of approximately 15%, alongside insecurity and climate shocks, as factors continuing to erode household resilience.

As part of its El Niño coverage, Addis Standard has previously reported on the contrasting drought and flood risks associated with the anticipated exceptionally strong El Niño, including threats to agricultural production in northern and eastern Ethiopia and potential flooding in southern parts of the country.

In response, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) appealed for $50 million to assist 4.66 million people across 114 priority woredas between June 2026 and March 2027. The proposed interventions target drought-affected communities in Afar, Amhara, northern Somali and Tigray regions, and include livestock protection, agricultural inputs and emergency cash assistance.

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Humanitarian agencies have also emphasized anticipatory action, including rehabilitating water infrastructure, strengthening early-warning systems and preparing communities for potential flooding and waterborne disease outbreaks as the October-December rains unfold.

IFPRI said Ethiopia's existing social protection mechanisms, particularly the Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP), could help cushion some of the effects. However, its projections already account for the food and cash transfers typically provided through the program, suggesting that additional assistance may be necessary to prevent further deterioration in household welfare.

The researchers warned that emergency food assistance needs could peak between June and August 2027, making advance planning and resource mobilization essential, particularly amid reductions in humanitarian contributions from key donors.

They stressed that the projections are not definitive forecasts but scenarios intended to inform early intervention. The eventual scale of the impact will depend on rainfall distribution, harvest performance, the geographical concentration of crop losses and the evolution of ongoing conflicts.