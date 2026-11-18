The National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), in collaboration with disability rights organizations and other partners, is expected to observe the 2026 International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, with activities aimed at promoting inclusion, equality, and the rights of persons with disabilities in Liberia.

The celebration will include an indoor program, a stakeholder dialogue, and an awards dinner and gala scheduled to take place at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Gymnasium in Paynesville.

The announcement was made during the Ministry of Information press briefing by Apostle Dr. J. Aaron Wright Sr., Acting Executive Director of the National Commission on Disabilities, alongside representatives of partner organizations involved in planning this year's celebration.

Speaking at the briefing, Apostle Wright said the annual observance provides an opportunity to reflect on the challenges persons with disabilities continue to face, including discrimination, inequality, and barriers to their full participation in society.

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He emphasized that disability inclusion should not be treated as an act of charity but as a matter of human rights, equality, dignity, and social justice.

According to him, the National Commission on Disabilities and its partners are calling on the Government of Liberia, development partners, the private sector, civil society organizations, and citizens to strengthen their commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities.

This year's global theme is "CRPD at 20: Building on Progress, Advancing the Future," marking 20 years of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The national theme is "From Commitment to Action: Celebrating 20 Years of the CRPD and Advancing Disability Inclusion in Liberia."

Providing further details, Samuel De, General Secretary of the Alliance on Disability Liberia, said this year's celebration is being planned and implemented through collaboration among several disability-focused organizations.

He explained that in previous years, the National Commission on Disabilities had largely led the planning and celebration, but this year the Alliance on Disability Liberia has taken a leading role in coordinating efforts with its partners.

De said the collaboration is intended to strengthen the voices of persons with disabilities and encourage their meaningful participation in national affairs.

He described the Alliance's vision as building a Liberia without barriers, where persons with disabilities can participate equally in society.

Also speaking, Towing Johnson, Founder and Executive Director of Campaigners Against Misinformation and Disinformation in Liberia, said his organization is pleased to lead the planning of this year's International Day of Persons with Disabilities activities in collaboration with the National Commission on Disabilities and the National Union of Organizations of the Disabled.

Johnson disclosed that the daytime program will include an indoor ceremony beginning at 10:00 a.m., followed by a stakeholder dialogue focusing on the topic: "Beyond Commitments: What Will It Take to Make Disability Inclusion a Reality in Liberia?"

He said the dialogue is expected to assess progress made since the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, identify gaps between national commitments and the lived experiences of persons with disabilities, and develop specific actions for the coming year.

Attorney Joshua Shadrach, a person with a disability and Public Defense Counsel at the Ganta City Court, has been named as the guest speaker for the celebration.

Johnson also announced that an awards dinner and gala will be held at 5:00 p.m. on December 3 at the SKD Gymnasium.

He said ten individuals, including persons with disabilities and those without disabilities who have contributed to disability inclusion in Liberia, will be recognized.

The awards will cover four categories: Leadership Award, Emerging Leadership Award, Women and Girls Empowerment Award, and Lifetime Contribution to Disability Inclusion Award.

According to Johnson, three individuals will be recognized under each of the first three categories, while one person will receive the Lifetime Contribution Award.

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He further disclosed that the nomination process is open and encouraged members of the public to submit deserving candidates through the nomination link shared on the social media platforms of the National Commission on Disabilities, the Alliance on Disability Liberia, and Campaigners Against Misinformation and Disinformation in Liberia.

The organizers said the leadership and emerging leadership categories are restricted to nominees between the ages of 18 and 35, while the Women and Girls Empowerment Award is reserved for female nominees.

The organizers have called on members of the media to support the celebration through coverage and public awareness.

They said the activities are intended not only to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities but also to encourage practical actions that will improve the lives and participation of persons with disabilities across Liberia.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed annually on December 3 to promote the rights, dignity, and full participation of persons with disabilities in society.